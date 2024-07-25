This older version of Amazon's entry-level Fire 7 tablet is ridiculously cheap for a limited time





Basically everything about the ninth-generation Fire 7 is either outdated or simply not that good, which is not stopping us from wholeheartedly recommending a purchase at an insanely low price of $14.99. If you know what you're getting and who you're getting it for, the value proposition here can truly be irresistible. After all, what other device can be had in exchange for a measly 15 bucks in this day and age? Basically everything about the ninth-generation Fire 7 is either outdated or simply not that good, which is not stopping us from wholeheartedly recommending a purchase at an insanely low price of $14.99. If you know what you're getting and who you're getting it for, the value proposition here can truly be irresistible. After all, what other device can be had in exchange for a measly 15 bucks in this day and age?

Amazon Fire 7 2019 Release, 16GB Storage, Lockscreen Ads, 7-Inch IPS Display with 1024 x 600 Pixel Resolution, Quad-Core 1.3 GHz Processor, 1GB RAM, Up to 7 Hours of Battery Life, 2MP Front and Rear-Facing Cameras, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Refurbished Condition, 90-Day Warranty Included $35 off (70%) $14 99 $49 99 Buy at Woot





Available back in the day for $49.99 and no longer sold by Amazon directly at any price, the 16GB storage variant of the Fire 7 (2019) is technically marked down to $19.99 at Woot for the next seven days. But if you use the "FIRE5OFF" coupon code at checkout, you can save an additional $5 with no strings attached, and while the deal itself is in no way restricted to a certain type of customer, Prime members are also eligible for standard nationwide shipping at no extra cost.





With all of that in mind, it's hard to believe this amazing promotion will indeed run for an entire week, so you might want to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible, especially if you have certain chromatic preferences. The eye-catching "plum" model is already out of stock at the time of this writing, suggesting demand is in fact as strong as you'd expect, which currently leaves you with black, blue, and aloe options.





Unsurprisingly, these are not brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on sale starting at $14.99 a pop. If you don't generally have a problem buying refurbished gadgets, you will definitely find nothing wrong with these particular devices, which are apparently "tested and verified by Amazon" as "fully functional" and backed by a 90-day manufacturer warranty.



Recommended Stories

The Fire 7, remember, is not an ideal tablet for everyone, mainly addressing first-time or generally inexperienced users like children and older folks with undeniably modest specs like 1GB RAM, quad-core processing power, and 2MP front and rear-facing cameras.