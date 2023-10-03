Looking for a high-end smart speaker? You can't do better than the Echo Studio at these prices!





That's because the Google Home Max is dead (with no sign of a resurrection of any sort on the horizon), while Apple's second-gen HomePod is a tad steep, normally costing $299 a pop and very rarely going even a couple of bucks under its list price at a major US retailer.

Echo Studio Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, Dolby Atmos, Lossless High-Res Technology, Spatial Audio Processing, 30mm Tweeter, 5.3-Inch Woofer, Three 2-Inch Mid-Range Speakers, Built-in Smart Home Hub Functionality, Charcoal and Glacier Colors $45 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Echo Studio Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, Dolby Atmos, Lossless High-Res Technology, Spatial Audio Processing, 30mm Tweeter, 5.3-Inch Woofer, Three 2-Inch Mid-Range Speakers, Built-in Smart Home Hub Functionality, Charcoal, Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb Included $83 off (35%) Buy at Amazon





Amazon's Echo Studio, meanwhile, is once again available for a cool $45 off its $199.99 regular price in both "charcoal" and "glacier" color options, and this time around, you don't need to be a Prime subscriber to claim that killer 23 percent discount.





That's if you hurry, at least, because the e-commerce giant's Prime Big Deal Days event is right around the corner, and we wouldn't be shocked if this promotion were to stay live next week, just with an added Amazon Prime membership requirement.





Outside of Prime-exclusive sales, this $45 markdown is the highest ever offered by Amazon on the ultra-high-end Echo Studio, which obviously lacks a touchscreen while promising sound quality like no other smart speaker around thanks to state-of-the-art spatial audio processing technology and an intricate setup combining a 30mm tweeter with a trio of 2-inch mid-range speakers and a 5.3-inch woofer.





Much like the "standard" Echo and unlike the ultra-affordable Echo Pop and Dot, the Echo Studio also comes with built-in Zigbee smart home hub functionality. And on that note, you might want to consider an even better deal than the $45 discount on the premium smart speaker alone, as a special bundle including a handy Philips Hue color smart bulb as well currently goes for a whopping $83 under a regular price of $239.98. And no, you don't need a Prime subscription for that sweet offer either.