Looking for a high-end smart speaker? You can't do better than the Echo Studio at these prices!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We can probably argue all day whether Google's entry-level Nest Mini is a better deal than Amazon's Echo Dot or not and if the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are powerful and versatile enough to keep all the different Echo Shows out there at bay, but when it comes to the Echo Studio, we simply can't think of another smart speaker quite like it on the market right now.
That's because the Google Home Max is dead (with no sign of a resurrection of any sort on the horizon), while Apple's second-gen HomePod is a tad steep, normally costing $299 a pop and very rarely going even a couple of bucks under its list price at a major US retailer.
Amazon's Echo Studio, meanwhile, is once again available for a cool $45 off its $199.99 regular price in both "charcoal" and "glacier" color options, and this time around, you don't need to be a Prime subscriber to claim that killer 23 percent discount.
That's if you hurry, at least, because the e-commerce giant's Prime Big Deal Days event is right around the corner, and we wouldn't be shocked if this promotion were to stay live next week, just with an added Amazon Prime membership requirement.
Outside of Prime-exclusive sales, this $45 markdown is the highest ever offered by Amazon on the ultra-high-end Echo Studio, which obviously lacks a touchscreen while promising sound quality like no other smart speaker around thanks to state-of-the-art spatial audio processing technology and an intricate setup combining a 30mm tweeter with a trio of 2-inch mid-range speakers and a 5.3-inch woofer.
Much like the "standard" Echo and unlike the ultra-affordable Echo Pop and Dot, the Echo Studio also comes with built-in Zigbee smart home hub functionality. And on that note, you might want to consider an even better deal than the $45 discount on the premium smart speaker alone, as a special bundle including a handy Philips Hue color smart bulb as well currently goes for a whopping $83 under a regular price of $239.98. And no, you don't need a Prime subscription for that sweet offer either.
