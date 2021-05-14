Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

The discontinued Google Home Max rises from its ashes at $150

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 14, 2021, 1:44 PM
Commercially released way back in 2017, officially discontinued exactly three years later, and replaced (kind of) by 2019's Nest Hub Max in Google's smart speaker lineup, the gargantuan Home Max is... pretty much more attractive than ever before right now.

How is that possible? Well, with most major US retailers no longer able to meet whatever demand might be left for Google's high-end HomePod rival, a smaller but reputable seller is in the limelight practically by itself, charging as little as 150 bucks for what used to cost a whopping $400.

Something tells us this killer new A4C deal (brought to our attention by the folks at Slickdeals) may not last long, as was the case for the search giant's own clearance Google Home Max sale over on eBay around five months ago. Just like back then, the incredibly powerful Google Assistant-controlled smart speaker can be yours for $150, at least if you remember to apply the "SLICK25" promo code to your order during the checkout process.

Check out the hot new deal here



Only the "chalk" (aka white) flavor appears to be in stock at the time of this writing, and given that the Google Home Max has most likely halted its production for good a long time ago, this may well be your final chance to score the huge aforementioned $250 discount.

Granted, the not-so-popular device received a permanent price cut from $399 to $299 back in 2019, but even compared to that revised MSRP, you're looking at saving a very substantial $150 or so for an undoubtedly limited (albeit unspecified) time only. 

Similar to the rest of the (non-touchscreen-sporting) Google Home/Nest family in terms of general capabilities, the Google Home Max naturally stands out from the pack with its superior sound quality designed to surpass (or at least match) the audio power of Apple's OG HomePod and Amazon's 2019 Echo Studio.

