The discontinued Google Home Max rises from its ashes at $150

Only the "chalk" (aka white) flavor appears to be in stock at the time of this writing, and given that the Google Home Max has most likely halted its production for good a long time ago, this may well be your final chance to score the huge aforementioned $250 discount.





Granted, the not-so-popular device received a permanent price cut from $399 to $299 back in 2019, but even compared to that revised MSRP, you're looking at saving a very substantial $150 or so for an undoubtedly limited (albeit unspecified) time only.





Similar to the rest of the (non-touchscreen-sporting) Google Home/Nest family in terms of general capabilities, the Google Home Max naturally stands out from the pack with its superior sound quality designed to surpass (or at least match) the audio power of Apple's OG HomePod and Amazon's 2019 Echo Studio





Commercially released way back in 2017, officially discontinued exactly three years later, and replaced (kind of) by 2019's Nest Hub Max in Google's smart speaker lineup, the gargantuan Home Max is... pretty much more attractive than ever before right now.