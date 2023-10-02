Amazon's 'all-new' Echo Show 5 is on sale at a new record low price for all
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even though Amazon has officially scheduled its second big Prime Day sales event of the year for next week, it sure looks like the festivities are already underway... minus the Prime membership requirements.
That's right, you can get many of the e-commerce giant's in-house products at killer prices at the time of this writing whether or not you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, and incredibly enough, these hot new deals are even good for a few of the company's latest gadgets.
The third-generation Echo Show 5, for instance, was not unveiled alongside its bigger brother a couple of weeks ago, instead seeing daylight back in May, which makes this little guy pretty young and fresh as well. Compared to its 2021 predecessor, the upgraded mini-smart display comes with a newer and faster processor for better overall performance, an improved screen delivering a more comfortable nighttime viewing experience, superior audio, better build quality, and an additional microphone guaranteeing improved Alexa responsiveness.
In short, pretty much everything that makes the Echo Show 5 great is even greater this time around, and yet the compact smart home device is anything but expensive, especially at a huge 56 percent discount. Yes, you can currently spend a whopping 50 bucks less than this thing's usual $89.99 price, and you don't need to meet any special requirements whatsoever to score the deal on your favorite color option.
To our knowledge, the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) has not been discounted this deeply before, and yes, that includes Amazon's first Prime Day event of the year from a few months ago.
While Amazon is currently facing some very stiff competition from both Google and Apple in the smart speaker market, it's hard to find a solid alternative for this particular Echo Show model in any of the two companies' portfolios... or, for that matter, in anyone else's portfolio.
The second-gen Nest Hub, for instance, is both larger and costlier than a third-gen Echo Show 5 (even after its own substantial discount), which only goes to improve the appeal of Amazon's pre-Prime Big Deal Days sale on this very popular Alexa-powered device with a 5.5-inch touchscreen.
Things that are NOT allowed: