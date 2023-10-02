Amazon's 'all-new' Echo Show 5 is on sale at a new record low price for all





That's right, you can get many of the e-commerce giant's in-house products at killer prices at the time of this writing whether or not you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, and incredibly enough, these hot new deals are even good for a few of the company's latest gadgets.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 Release) Smart Display with Deeper Bass and Clearer Sound, 1.7-Inch Speaker, 5.5-Inch Touchscreen with 960 x 480 Pixel Resolution, 2MP Camera, Three Microphone Arrays, Improved Alexa Responsiveness, Faster Processor with Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge, Infinity Edge Cover Glass Design, Multiple Color Options $50 off (56%) Pre-order at Amazon





The third-generation Echo Show 5 , for instance, was not unveiled alongside its bigger brother a couple of weeks ago , instead seeing daylight back in May, which makes this little guy pretty young and fresh as well. Compared to its 2021 predecessor, the upgraded mini-smart display comes with a newer and faster processor for better overall performance, an improved screen delivering a more comfortable nighttime viewing experience, superior audio, better build quality, and an additional microphone guaranteeing improved Alexa responsiveness.





In short, pretty much everything that makes the Echo Show 5 great is even greater this time around, and yet the compact smart home device is anything but expensive, especially at a huge 56 percent discount. Yes, you can currently spend a whopping 50 bucks less than this thing's usual $89.99 price, and you don't need to meet any special requirements whatsoever to score the deal on your favorite color option.





To our knowledge, the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) has not been discounted this deeply before, and yes, that includes Amazon's first Prime Day event of the year from a few months ago.





While Amazon is currently facing some very stiff competition from both Google and Apple in the smart speaker market , it's hard to find a solid alternative for this particular Echo Show model in any of the two companies' portfolios... or, for that matter, in anyone else's portfolio.





The second-gen Nest Hub, for instance, is both larger and costlier than a third-gen Echo Show 5 (even after its own substantial discount ), which only goes to improve the appeal of Amazon's pre-Prime Big Deal Days sale on this very popular Alexa-powered device with a 5.5-inch touchscreen.