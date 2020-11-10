Amazon rolls out new Alexa update in the US, adds Device Discovery
The new feature lets users connect Alexa compatible devices between them with just a few taps. Once the new update hits your Alexa app, you'll be able to manually add a new device from the More section.
In theory, you should see all home devices connected to your Wi-Fi network in the Alexa app, allowing you to link them to Alexa. Following this simple process, you'll be able to link to your Alexa voice assistant various home smart devices, including lights, plugs, smart speakers, and even gaming consoles like the Xbox Series X/S.