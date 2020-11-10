iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Amazon rolls out new Alexa update in the US, adds Device Discovery

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 10, 2020, 11:54 PM
Amazon rolls out new Alexa update in the US, adds Device Discovery
Alongside Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa is the only other important digital assistant powering the vast majority of smart speakers in the United States. They're also among the cheapest available on the market, so if you don't own one yet, chances are that you're using a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker.

If you're on neither side yet, you might consider buying an Echo smart speaker, as Amazon has just made it easier to link it to your other smart home devices. The so-called Device Discovery feature is now rolling out across the US, Engadget reports.

The new feature lets users connect Alexa compatible devices between them with just a few taps. Once the new update hits your Alexa app, you'll be able to manually add a new device from the More section.

In theory, you should see all home devices connected to your Wi-Fi network in the Alexa app, allowing you to link them to Alexa. Following this simple process, you'll be able to link to your Alexa voice assistant various home smart devices, including lights, plugs, smart speakers, and even gaming consoles like the Xbox Series X/S.

