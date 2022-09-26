Best Anker power banks: top 5 picks in 2022
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Picking the best power bank is actually quite important – even if you're not on the move constantly, having a good portable power bank to rely on at any time can make the difference between having some battery on your device and seeing a dead screen (and we know how discouraging that might be, especially if you're out and about). Anker is one of the best companies that offer reliable power banks.
When choosing the best Anker power bank that's necessary for your needs, you might want to consider a few important things. First off, you need to know how much mAh you want to have – this is directly related to how many times you want to charge your phone and how many devices you plan to charge with it. And, you should also consider its price, its general bulkiness, and if you want some extra features like a smart display.
The Anker 737 Power Bank is the first one on our list for a reason: it has a huge 24K battery capacity and on top of that, it allows you to charge three devices simultaneously. The generous 24,000 mAh battery can charge an iPhone 13 completely for 4.9 times, a Galaxy S22 for 4.5 times, and can even charge 1.3 times a MacBook Air with M1 from 2020! That's an epic amount of battery life you can carry around in a relatively compact form.
But that's not all this power bank has going for it. It features a Smart Display which shows you important metrics like how much battery it has left, how much time it has until it's charged, as well as other useful metrics such as Battery Health and battery cycles. If you need ultra-fast charging, you'll be delighted to learn that the Anker 737 supports 140W fast charging, which can charge a MacBook Pro 16-inch to 50% for just 40 minutes.
And now, until October 30, you can get this power bank with an exclusive PhoneArena discount - 15% off, using code PHONEARENA15.
Another great power bank from the Series 7 power banks by Anker is the 733. It has a 2-in-1 design and can be used as a fast charger when connected to a wall outlet, or as a 10,000mAh battery bank when you're on the go. It is widely compatible with iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, Pixels, and other devices, and can charge 3 devices simultaneously thanks to GaN technology.
And, on top of all of this, the Anker 733 Power Bank features Active Shield 2.0, which ensures there won't be any issues with temperature: it monitors temperature daily 3,000,000 times! An epic power bank, we might add!
If you need a more compact solution and you don't want to go for a huge power bank, the Anker 525 is a great option. It still has a 20,000mAh battery, so it's quite capable of delivering enough power for your phone despite being a more compact option than the ones we listed above.
It may be a bit an older model, but its reliability and compact design are why it is listed as a part of the best Anker power banks that you can get right now. It has a 20W USB-C port which can fast-charge your iPhone, and it also features an 18W USB port for when you need to charge a second device.
If you're looking for something different than your standard power bank, the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery is one option to look into. However, keep in mind that you can take advantage of its magnetic capabilities only with an iPhone, which supports MagSafe, such as an iPhone 12 and above. It has a 10,000mAh battery and uses magnets to attach to your iPhone.
On top of that, it has a built-in kickstand so you can charge your phone and place it in an easy-to-view way on a table, for example. And, last but not least, it sports a compact and trendy design with multiple color options to choose from.
For an ultra-compact and lightweight solution, we have the 5,000mAh Anker 511 Power Bank. It is slim and tiny, and despite having a bit less in terms of battery, it entices with its compactness. For a little (but much-needed) battery life, the Anker 511 Power Bank is more than enough. And, it is a cheaper solution in case you're on a budget.
But that's not all this power bank has going for it. It also has a built-in portable charger that you can plug into a wall outlet when the battery is low and charge your phone quickly and easily.
Choosing the best Anker power bank for you is a process that requires you to take into account several aspects:
Let's address why those (and similar questions to ask yourself) are important. First off, some Anker power banks can be quite heavy, so if you're the type of person to carry around a lot of stuff, you should take into consideration the added bulk. Additionally, you should think do you really need to charge simultaneously three devices, or do you need it only for your phone?
The mAh is important to be able to figure out how many charges you will be carrying with the power bank. A more lightweight option (like the 5,000mAh Anker 511) will be able to charge your phone completely just once or one and a half times (great when your phone suffers from a smaller battery), while big solutions will offer several chargers, needed for people with a more busy schedule and more time outside (and heavier phone use when out!).
The power banks that we listed here are picked across a wide Anker portfolio in order to answer most people's needs. We've selected all-out Anker power banks for busy people and people who need to charge more devices, like phones and smartwatches, simultaneously on the go. But that's not all – we've also thought about people who have lighter phone-using habits and would like to just have a piece of mind when out and about so that they won't run out of battery unexpectedly.
Most of the power banks we've selected come from the latest Anker products to ensure the most up-to-date experience and the best Anker can offer in terms of design, mAh, fast charging, and added functionality. This way, we've selected all the products here in the list.
Anker power banks are famous for offering wide compatibility with different devices. All the power banks here (except the MagSafe wireless one) are compatible with Android phones and iPhones. Of course, you need to have a cable with the respective connector to charge your iPhone or Android phone. Most of the power banks listed here come without a cable for your phone, so do check that in the "What you get" section on Anker's website for the power bank you have in mind.
Yes. Anker takes safety seriously and virtually all its charging products are equipped with a technology called MultiProtect, which monitors voltages to ensure your devices and you are protected and safe. Additionally, the more expensive power banks we've selected include the technology ActiveShield 2, which also monitors the temperature to prevent overheating when charging. You can read more about Anker's MultiProtect here.
With all that being said, we've compiled here a list of the best Anker power banks to help you choose which one to get for yourself.
Anker 737 Power Bank
Best overall
Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K)
And now, until October 30, you can get this power bank with an exclusive PhoneArena discount - 15% off, using code PHONEARENA15.
Anker 733 Power Bank
2-in-1 wall charger and power bank
Anker 733 Power Bank (GaNPrime PowerCore 65W)
Anker 525 Power Bank
A more compact solution
Anker 525 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K)
Anker 633 Magnetic Battery
Wireless, for iPhones with MagSafe
Anker 633 Magnetic Battery
Anker 511 Power Bank
Compact and lightweight
nker 511 Power Bank (PowerCore Fusion 5K) - 3x faster than original 5W iPhone charger
How to choose the best Anker power bank for you
Choosing the best Anker power bank for you is a process that requires you to take into account several aspects:
- How often do you plan to carry it?
- How much mAh do you really need?
- Do you need the power bank to be able to charge simultaneously more than one device?
How we pick the best Anker power bank
Do Anker power banks work with both Android and iPhone devices?
On top of that, many of the solutions Anker offers can also charge tablets and, some of them, even laptops.
Are Anker power banks safe for my phones?
