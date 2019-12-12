Accessories iOS Android Deals Audio

If you like affordable wireless audio accessories, you'll love these new Anker deals on Amazon

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 12, 2019, 6:21 AM
If you like affordable wireless audio accessories, you'll love these new Anker deals on Amazon
Another day, another 24-hour-only Amazon sale on popular Anker accessories for iPhones and Android handsets. This time around, a bunch of ultra-affordable Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones are in the spotlight rather than wireless charging accessories, power banks, cables, and wall chargers.

Perhaps the most interesting product on today's hot bargain list is far from the loudest speaker currently discounted, standing out however with unrivaled versatility and a truly unique feature. The Anker Soundcore Wakey is much more than a regular Bluetooth speaker, also acting as an alarm clock and... a wireless charging station supporting 7.5-watt speeds for compatible iPhones and up to 10W in combination with select Android devices.

In terms of audio power, the Wakey touts dual drivers capable of delivering "perfectly balanced" 10W sound, and on top of everything, you also get built-in FM radio support and two USB ports on the back of this "all-in-one" device meant primarily for bedroom use to charge your phones the old fashioned way. If you hurry, you can save a cool 25 bucks on this thing or shave a heftier $30 off the list prices of the much more powerful Soundcore Motion+ and Soundcore Flare+.

The Motion Plus is a little larger and heavier, which unsurprisingly means it can deliver 30 watts of rich sound for up to 12 hours on a single charge, while the cylindrical Flare Plus downgrades the audio capabilities to a still-respectable 25 watts and actually bumps up the autonomy to an impressive 20 hours of continuous playtime.

The Soundcore Pro+ also comes with 25W audio prowess, 18 hours of endurance between charges, as well as proprietary enhanced bass technology at a solid $30.50 discount, equating to a 34 percent lower than usual price. Meanwhile, the "standard" Soundcore Flare can be had at a slightly more substantial 36 percent discount equating however to a humbler $22.10, and last but not least, the fairly modest but incredibly popular Anker Soundcore 2 is up for grabs at $12.11 less than usual, or 30 percent off. 

But wait, there's more. While there are no truly wireless earbuds rivals for Apple's AirPods and Samsung's Galaxy Buds on sale here today, Amazon is ready to take 9 and 18 bucks off the regular prices of the Soundcore Sport Air and Soundcore Spirit X wireless earbuds equipped with a cable keeping the headphones together at all times. These are not the prettiest or fanciest earbuds in the world, but they rock sweat-proof designs and can keep your favorite tunes playing for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$250
apple-iphone-xs-best-buy-deal-no-activation-needed
Rare Best Buy deal offers big iPhone XS savings (no activation needed)
-$49
amazon-echo-dot-third-gen-music-unlimited-bundle-deal
Amazon's third-gen Echo Dot is crazy cheap for new Music Unlimited subscribers
-$339
google-pixel-3a-xl-best-buy-deal-sprint-monthly-installments
Google's Pixel 3a XL is cheaper than ever before at Best Buy with monthly installments
samsung-galaxy-note-10-galaxy-s10-bundle-deal-free-galaxy-watch-active-2
Hot new Samsung deal bundles Galaxy Note 10 and S10-series devices with free Galaxy Watch Active 2
google-fi-customers-free-nest-mini-holiday-deal
Expires in - 2w 5dGoogle Fi customers get thanked with free Nest Mini this Christmas
-$300
amazon-samsung-galaxy-s10-family-deals-unlocked
Amazon is offering big discounts on Samsung's Galaxy S10 family with no strings attached

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-pricing-promises-undermined-lawsuit
T-Mobile's post-merger pricing commitments may have been undermined by Sprint exec
Download-FitbitOS-4.1-update-Versa-smartwatches
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
T-Mobile-will-reportedly-lower-the-price-it-pays-for-Sprint
T-Mobile expected to revise lower the price it will pay for Sprint
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
sams-club-deals-gift-card-iphone-11-galaxy-note-10-more
Sam's Club is preparing another stunning deal on the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships
google-pixel-4-att-deal-new-line-monthly-installments
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive
galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless