If you like affordable wireless audio accessories, you'll love these new Anker deals on Amazon





Perhaps the most interesting product on today's hot bargain list is far from the loudest speaker currently discounted, standing out however with unrivaled versatility and a truly unique feature. The Anker Soundcore Wakey is much more than a regular Bluetooth speaker, also acting as an alarm clock and... a wireless charging station supporting 7.5-watt speeds for compatible iPhones and up to 10W in combination with select Android devices.



In terms of audio power, the Wakey touts dual drivers capable of delivering "perfectly balanced" 10W sound, and on top of everything, you also get built-in FM radio support and two USB ports on the back of this "all-in-one" device meant primarily for bedroom use to charge your phones the old fashioned way. If you hurry, you can save a cool 25 bucks on this thing or shave a heftier $30 off the list prices of the much more powerful Soundcore Motion + and Soundcore Flare+.



The Motion Plus is a little larger and heavier, which unsurprisingly means it can deliver 30 watts of rich sound for up to 12 hours on a single charge, while the cylindrical Flare Plus downgrades the audio capabilities to a still-respectable 25 watts and actually bumps up the autonomy to an impressive 20 hours of continuous playtime.



The Soundcore Pro+ also comes with 25W audio prowess, 18 hours of endurance between charges, as well as proprietary enhanced bass technology at a solid $30.50 discount, equating to a 34 percent lower than usual price. Meanwhile, the "standard" Soundcore Flare can be had at a slightly more substantial 36 percent discount equating however to a humbler $22.10, and last but not least, the fairly modest but incredibly popular Anker Soundcore 2 is up for grabs at $12.11 less than usual, or 30 percent off.