If you like affordable wireless audio accessories, you'll love these new Anker deals on Amazon
In terms of audio power, the Wakey touts dual drivers capable of delivering "perfectly balanced" 10W sound, and on top of everything, you also get built-in FM radio support and two USB ports on the back of this "all-in-one" device meant primarily for bedroom use to charge your phones the old fashioned way. If you hurry, you can save a cool 25 bucks on this thing or shave a heftier $30 off the list prices of the much more powerful Soundcore Motion+ and Soundcore Flare+.
The Motion Plus is a little larger and heavier, which unsurprisingly means it can deliver 30 watts of rich sound for up to 12 hours on a single charge, while the cylindrical Flare Plus downgrades the audio capabilities to a still-respectable 25 watts and actually bumps up the autonomy to an impressive 20 hours of continuous playtime.
The Soundcore Pro+ also comes with 25W audio prowess, 18 hours of endurance between charges, as well as proprietary enhanced bass technology at a solid $30.50 discount, equating to a 34 percent lower than usual price. Meanwhile, the "standard" Soundcore Flare can be had at a slightly more substantial 36 percent discount equating however to a humbler $22.10, and last but not least, the fairly modest but incredibly popular Anker Soundcore 2 is up for grabs at $12.11 less than usual, or 30 percent off.
But wait, there's more. While there are no truly wireless earbuds rivals for Apple's AirPods and Samsung's Galaxy Buds on sale here today, Amazon is ready to take 9 and 18 bucks off the regular prices of the Soundcore Sport Air and Soundcore Spirit X wireless earbuds equipped with a cable keeping the headphones together at all times. These are not the prettiest or fanciest earbuds in the world, but they rock sweat-proof designs and can keep your favorite tunes playing for up to 12 hours on a single charge.
