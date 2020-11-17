iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Amazon lets you pair your hot new iPad Pro or iPad Air with a Smart Keyboard at a hefty discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 17, 2020, 11:29 AM
Amazon lets you pair your hot new iPad Pro or iPad Air with a Smart Keyboard at a hefty discount
Whether you've recently picked up a new iPad Pro at a cool discount or simply plan on buying one of Apple's greatest tablets come Black Friday, when we obviously expect their prices to go even lower, you should probably consider purchasing a productivity-enhancing keyboard as well.

Naturally, the best way to turn an 11 or 12.9-inch iPad Pro released earlier this year into a full-blown laptop replacement is to pair your favorite model with a Magic Keyboard, which features a handy glass trackpad and backlighting technology.

Of course, it might not be easy to find an extra 350 bucks to spend after already coughing up a small fortune on one of the aforementioned ultra-high-end slates, which is where Apple's Smart Keyboard Folios come in. These bad boys are not as large and functional as their "magic" siblings, but if you put portability above productivity, you're likely to appreciate the significantly more compact design of the "smart" models.

More importantly, a Smart Keyboard Folio is much cheaper than a Magic Keyboard, normally fetching $179 and up. The $199 variant, designed specifically for use alongside the fourth-generation iPad Pro 12.9, is currently on sale at an unprecedented discount of $79.03 on Amazon.

That equates to a massive 40 percent price cut unlikely to be eclipsed by any major US retailers (let alone Apple itself) this holiday season. While Amazon doesn't mention anything about an expiration date, something tells us this early Black Friday deal will not last long, and the same goes for the $51.22 markdown available at the time of this writing for the iPad Pro 11-friendly Apple Smart Keyboard Folio.

It's worth pointing out that, in addition to being compatible with the second-gen iPad Pro 11, that particular model can also be used to improve the productivity and functionality of the fourth-generation iPad Air released just last month.

Apart from featuring surprisingly lightweight designs, these Apple-made Smart Keyboards are incredibly easy to use, requiring no charging or Bluetooth pairing, and on top of everything, protecting your hot new iPad Pro or iPad Air (2020) from scratches, bumps, and drops as well. 

And just in case the aforementioned discounts on the keyboard covers themselves don't sound impressive enough, you might want to remember the 2020-released iPad Pros are still on sale on Amazon for anywhere between $50 and $100 off their list prices depending on the size, storage variant, and color option you prefer.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)
iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)
iPad Air (2020)

