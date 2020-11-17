Amazon lets you pair your hot new iPad Pro or iPad Air with a Smart Keyboard at a hefty discount





Naturally, the best way to turn an 11 or 12.9-inch iPad Pro released earlier this year into a full-blown laptop replacement is to pair your favorite model with a Magic Keyboard , which features a handy glass trackpad and backlighting technology.





Of course, it might not be easy to find an extra 350 bucks to spend after already coughing up a small fortune on one of the aforementioned ultra-high-end slates, which is where Apple 's Smart Keyboard Folios come in. These bad boys are not as large and functional as their "magic" siblings, but if you put portability above productivity, you're likely to appreciate the significantly more compact design of the "smart" models.



The $199 variant, designed specifically for use alongside the fourth-generation iPad Pro 12.9 , is currently on sale at an unprecedented discount of $79.03 on Amazon.





That equates to a massive 40 percent price cut unlikely to be eclipsed by any major US retailers (let alone Apple itself) this holiday season. While Amazon doesn't mention anything about an expiration date, something tells us this early Black Friday deal will not last long, and the same goes for the $51.22 markdown available at the time of this writing for the iPad Pro 11-friendly Apple Smart Keyboard Folio.





Apart from featuring surprisingly lightweight designs, these Apple-made Smart Keyboards are incredibly easy to use, requiring no charging or Bluetooth pairing, and on top of everything, protecting your hot new iPad Pro or iPad Air (2020) from scratches, bumps, and drops as well.



And just in case the aforementioned discounts on the keyboard covers themselves don't sound impressive enough, you might want to remember the 2020-released iPad Pros are still on sale on Amazon for anywhere between $50 and $100 off their list prices depending on the size, storage variant, and color option you prefer.