iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Accessories Deals Wearables Audio

Amazon has half a dozen AirPods alternatives from Anker on sale at incredibly low prices

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 09, 2020, 9:35 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon has half a dozen AirPods alternatives from Anker on sale at incredibly low prices
Primarily known for its rich and diverse portfolio of low-cost charging accessories for Android handsets, iPhones, iPads, and every type of computer known to man, Anker also makes some of the cheapest Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones you'll find on Amazon.

Fresh off selling dozens of mobile peripherals from Anker at massive discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the aforementioned e-commerce giant is once again offering a number of already affordable accessories at exceptionally low prices for a limited time.

The latest one-day-only Amazon sale focuses entirely on trendy wireless earphones available for a fraction of the price of something like Apple's market-leading AirPods and AirPods Pro or Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live.

Of course, the 2019-upgraded Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo come without the state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology of many of its costlier rivals, normally fetching a measly $39.99. With "2-microphone uplink noise cancellation" functionality in tow, as well as a waterproof design, "expertly tuned" graphene drivers, proprietary BassUp technology, and a decent 3.5+ hours of battery life... to begin with, these incredibly popular true wireless earbuds are currently up for grabs at a cool 38 percent discount.

None of the other models on sale right now comes close to the popularity of the Liberty Neo, mind you, which boasts a solid 4.4-star average based on more than 27,000 (!!!) Amazon customer ratings. But if you want "professional" features at a reasonable price, it's hard to argue with the appeal of the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro, available today only for 50 bucks less than usual.

In case you're wondering, these bad boys are typically priced at $149.99 with four microphones, vastly improved noise reduction capabilities, an oversized 11mm driver for "stadium-scale" sound, and 8 hours of uninterrupted playtime (without even considering the bundled wireless charging case).

Incredibly enough, the significantly cheaper Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 can boost that 8-hour battery endurance rating all the way up to 100 hours when taking its wired charging case into consideration, while the 2020-upgraded Soundcore Liberty Air X and Soundcore Liberty 2 are themselves capable of keeping your tunes going for 7 and 8 hours respectively in a single listening session. 

These three true wireless models are marked down by a solid 30 to 40 percent at the time of this writing, while the neckband Anker Soundcore Life U2 variant is available at 30 percent off its $39.99 list price with large 10mm drivers and a stellar 24-hour playtime promise.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Best AT&T deals right now
Popular stories
Fitbit's top Apple Watch rival is cheaper than ever before just in time for Christmas
Popular stories
Awesome clearance sale brings the Google Pixel 4 down to just $300
Popular stories
The popular Apple Watch SE is on sale at a decent discount in time for Christmas
Popular stories
Save big before Christmas by buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds+ together
Popular stories
Best Galaxy S20 deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, T-Mobile and others

Popular stories

Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
Apple needs to fix this iOS issue immediately
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three 5G networks compare after the latest breakthroughs
Popular stories
Amazon has leaked Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2021)
Popular stories
Suspicious Pixel XE surfaces in live images
Popular stories
Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 display specs leak, cheaper Z Fold Lite to be released in Q1

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless