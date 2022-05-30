Killer new Amazon deal pairs discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ with free Galaxy Watch 4





Hot on the heels of the newest killer Galaxy S22 series promotions , a completely unprecedented yet also unsurprising Galaxy Tab S8+ offer is today arriving from Amazon to put a big smile on the faces of high-end Android tablet lovers who aren't made of money.





No, the S Pen-wielding 12.4-inch giant is still not what would conventionally be considered an affordable iPad Pro alternative, but at least it's cheaper than ever before... while including a feature-packed Galaxy Watch 4 at no extra charge.



Normally priced at $899.99 and $979.99 with 128 and 256 gigs of internal storage space, the Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is marked down by a substantial 70 and 100 bucks respectively in multiple color options.



On top of that, Amazon curiously claims you can also get a Galaxy Watch 4 for $50 after a $230 discount of its own when in fact the non-cellular-enabled 44mm variant in black will show up as free in your cart if you hit the right button at the end of the "extra savings" section of the e-commerce giant's Tab S8+ product listing.





and one of the overall We know, it sounds a little complicated, but it's actually pretty simple in reality to essentially save up to a whopping $330 in total on one of the best tablets money can buy right nowone of the overall best smartwatches out there (at least in terms of its value for money, even at a regular price).





Keep in mind that the Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with the aforementioned S Pen included as standard too, thus setting itself apart from Apple's (arguably more powerful) 2021-released iPad Pros.



And if the Tab S8+ feels too costly or too big for your needs, you can always go for the "regular-sized" 11-inch And if the Tab S8+ feels too costly or too big for your needs, you can always go for the "regular-sized" 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which has been available at up to a $100 discount for a few weeks now while also gaining a gratis 44mm GPS-only Galaxy Watch 4 today until June 19. Too bad the Tab S8 Ultra is not included in this promotion on account of it still not being in stock on Amazon due presumably to ongoing production yield issues.