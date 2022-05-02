 Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is on sale at a record high discount of up to $100 - PhoneArena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is on sale at a record high discount of up to $100

Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is on sale at a record high discount of up to $100
Unveiled almost three months ago, the long overdue sequel to 2020's Galaxy Tab S7 seemed to generate unexpectedly high demand at launch, something that Samsung also (indirectly) confirmed in its latest quarterly financial report, highlighting the Tab S8 trio as a strong box-office performer alongside the S22 handset family and "smartwatches" in general.

Despite that early buzz, the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ also scored some decent discounts (and extra deal sweeteners) shortly after their commercial debut, which undeniably improved the mainstream appeal of two of the world's best Android tablets even further.

But then the special offers stopped, and they didn't come back... until earlier today. The bad news is bargain hunters need to settle for the "vanilla" 11-inch model in order to save a buck... or a hundred. The good news is that you're looking at outright Amazon discounts for a change rather than various combinations of smaller discounts and gifts or gift cards.

There are also no strings attached whatsoever or promo codes of any sort involved, which is always good for convenience. Basically, all you have to do is go on Amazon.com and choose between a 128 or 256GB version of the non-Plus and non-Ultra Tab S8 to add to your cart.

The former can be had in a single pink gold hue at $70 off its $699.99 list price, while the latter is available for $70 less than its usual price of $779.99 in a graphite flavor and a whopping (and completely unprecedented) $100 markdown in your choice of pink gold or silver paint jobs.

It's perhaps needless to highlight that you'll have to hurry and order your favorite model of this discounted bunch as soon as possible, with Amazon unlikely to carry a lot of inventory or handle demand for long at these lower than ever prices. 

After all, it's probably no coincidence that two of the three 128GB variations are not currently available from the e-commerce giant itself, while the silver-coated 256 gig model is backordered at the time of this writing and listed as shipping no earlier than one month after your purchase.

Don't forget that these are (obviously) Wi-Fi-only devices we're talking about here, each one equipped with a generous 8 gigs of RAM, as well as a large 8,000mAh battery capable of blazing fast 45W charging and in charge of keeping the aforementioned 11-inch lights on with 120Hz refresh rate support and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.

Powered by a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the "regular-sized" Galaxy Tab S8 is... probably not as potent as Apple's 2021 iPad Pro beasts, but right now, Samsung's 11-incher is significantly more affordable while including a handy S Pen as standard.
