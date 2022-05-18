 Amazon introduces the next-generation Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets - PhoneArena
Amazon introduces the next-generation Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets

Amazon introduces the next-generation Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets
Among the most popular Android tablets in the US, Amazon’s Fire 7 series is getting refreshed this month. The US giant has just announced the next-generation Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets, which promise to bring even more value for money.

Both affordable Android tablets offer double the RAM and 40% longer battery life than the previous models. Also, the Fire 7 Kids now includes a kid-proof protective case, a one-year subscriptions of Amazon Kids+, and a two-year worry-free guarantee.

The all-new Fire 7 tablet has a 30% faster 2GHz quad-core processor and double the RAM. With 40% more battery life, users will be benefit from up to 10 hours of continuous browsing, watching videos, and more. The tablet comes with a 7-inch display (1024 x 600 pixels resolution) and features Alexa support.



As mentioned earlier, the all-new Fire 7 tablet packs 2GB RAM and either 16 or 32GB of internal storage (up to 1TB via microSD). The tablet’s battery fully charges in about 4 hours using the USB-C power adapter included in the box, and the slate also feature 3.5mm stereo jack and integrated speaker.

On the back, Amazon’s new tablet features a disappointing 2-megapixel camera with 720p HD video recording, and there’s also a similar camera in the front if you decide to take a selfie. The Fire 7 Kids has the same specs but comes with that kid-proof protective case and a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+, so it will be more expensive.

Speaking of price, Amazon’s all-new Fire 7 is now available for pre-order for just $60 ($80 for the 32GB model). It comes in black, denim, and rose colors, with coordinating covers for $29, and will begin shipping June 29.

On the other hand, the Fire 7 Kids is up for pre-order for $110 ($130 for the 32GB model) and comes with a refreshed design of the kid-proof case in blue, red, and purple, and features an adjustable kickstand that doubles as a handle. After one year, those who wish to continue their Amazon Kids+ subscription will be able to do so starting at $3 per month for Prime members.
