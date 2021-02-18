Amazon's Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is ridiculously cheap
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Typically, you would have to pay $100 for a Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet. A pretty decent gadget that sports a 7-inch display, 16GB internal storage, and a generous battery that should offer up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music. And we all know that your kid will do all that while using the tablet.
Anyway, the Fire 7 Kids Edition is a great, but most of all cheap, tablet for kids, so if you're looking for exactly this product, you'll be happy to know that Amazon offers a huge 40% discount on this particular model.