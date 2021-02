Amazon's Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is ridiculously cheap

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Kids these days must absolutely own a smartphone and, more often than not, a tablet. If you don't want to pay hundreds of dollars for an iPad or a top-tier Android tablet, then your best bet is Amazon's Fire series tablets, which have been specially designed for kids (at least some of them).Typically, you would have to pay $100 for a Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet. A pretty decent gadget that sports a 7-inch display, 16GB internal storage, and a generous battery that should offer up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music. And we all know that your kid will do all that while using the tablet.More importantly, the tablet comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), which will give your kid access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from various channels such as PBD Kids, Nickelodeon, and Disney. After one year, you'll have to pay $2.99 per month if you want to continue to use Amazon Kids+.Anyway, the Fire 7 Kids Edition is a great, but most of all cheap, tablet for kids, so if you're looking for exactly this product, you'll be happy to know that Amazon offers a huge 40% discount on this particular model.