Amazon's Alexa voice assistant gets a long overdue feature on Android and iOS





Unfortunately for Amazon, its in-house AI is nowhere near as user-friendly as Google Assistant and Siri on Android handsets and iPhones, although the e-commerce giant is at least trying to improve Alexa's mobile device functionality.









Still, you won't be able to talk directly to Alexa on your phone even after doing that. Instead, you'll have to manually open the app or ask another AI, be it Siri or Google Assistant, to do that for you every time you want to interact with Amazon's popular digital assistant for hands-free smart home controls, music streaming, general web searches, reminders, weather information, and so on.





That's definitely a little inconvenient, not to mention the awkwardness of needing to use a voice assistant to activate a second voice assistant from a different company, but this somewhat cumbersome process still beats the old method of summoning Alexa on an iPhone or Android device. That involved manually opening the dedicated mobile app and then tapping a button at the bottom of the screen.





Don't forget about the wake word if you want to try out the new hands-free functionality, which is set to "Alexa" by default but can be easily changed to one of several alternatives. The freshly added feature can also be easily disabled if you don't find it very useful, although we really don't see how it might inconvenience you to keep it enabled just in case you ever feel the need to use it.



