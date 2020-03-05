Google Assistant loses this fun feature on March 23

"#HeyGoogle, serenade me one more time.” Enjoy @JohnLegend’s cameo Google Assistant voice before it comes to an end on March 23. https://t.co/C4vAzyl3x7 — Google (@Google) March 5, 2020

The company also debuted a second celebrity voice from actress and producer Issa Rae back in October. Her voice is still available for now, but we assume it might be gone in six month’s time as well.Whether you’ll miss the Legendary voice or not, the good news is that Google will still do everything it used to. Just with a more robotic voice.