Google Assistant loses this fun feature on March 23

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Mar 05, 2020, 7:09 PM
Google Assistant has long featured celebrity voices, but you might want to use them while you still can.

John Legend’s Google Assistant cameo first debuted in April of 2019, becoming the first celebrity to virtually lend his voice to devices all over the world. The singer’s smooth tones were a big hit among fans, and though Google said the option would be temporary, they didn’t specify a date.

Or until now, at least, because the Pixel makers just announced that it will be gone come March 23. So after just under a year, the first celebrity voice on Google Assistant will be gone. It’s a good reminder that, as Google warned from the start, these cameos are not permanent. 


 
The company also debuted a second celebrity voice from actress and producer Issa Rae back in October. Her voice is still available for now, but we assume it might be gone in six month’s time as well.

Whether you’ll miss the Legendary voice or not, the good news is that Google will still do everything it used to. Just with a more robotic voice.

