Google's use of aluminum instead of stainless steel leaves the Pixel Fold vulnerable

One of the reasons why the Pixel Fold folded up so easily has to do with the material that Google used in the construction of the Pixel Fold's frame. Instead of using stainless steel, Google turned to aluminum to make the Pixel Fold as thin as possible. Google might have succeeded in making the device thinner than other foldables but aluminum is easier to bend. The video also points out that the waterproofing on the Pixel Fold is different than what Samsung uses for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.