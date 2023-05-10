Here are the best Pixel Fold cases available right now

The Pixel Fold does not come with a case included in the box, so here you can find all of the best cases to purchase alongside it and keep this puppy safe. Of course, you have Google's original cases for the Pixel Fold, but you will also find some great third-party options. Take a look for yourself.





Best Pixel Fold cases

Original Pixel Fold cases from Google









Google has two options for first-party Pixel Fold cases. One of them is made out of polycarbonate, silicone, and microfiber. It comes in three colors: Bay, Porcelain, and Hazel. It is stain-resistant and comes with raised edges to protect the hinge and iconic camera bar.









The second Pixel Fold case from Google is a classic transparent one made out of recycled thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). It has an antimicrobial protection, and can withstand a 15 foot drop according to Google. The corners are cushioned, the sides are flexible, and the material is described as scratch-resistant.





Spigen Slim Armor Pro for Pixel Fold









Spigen is one of the best and most popular case manufacturers on the market, and it has come out with a version of its Slim Armor Pro series for the Google Pixel Fold. It comes with protection for the phone's hinge, Air Cushion Technology, and an extra layer of shock resistance in the form of foam.





You won't go wrong with this one. Besides the many protection-related features, it also has a clean and understated design, and comes in black. It is a bit on the pricey side, though, but we are talking about a premium foldable phone case here, so that's to be expected.





Spigen Slim Armor Pro case for Google Pixel Fold A slim case from the reputable case manufacturer Spigen, designed for the Pixel Fold. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Pixel Fold









Another case from Spigen that is almost half the price of the previous one (it is also cheaper than Google's version). This one is transparent, so if you want to show off your new purchase, it would be more up your alley.





There are raised bezels around the screen and the camera so that there is less chance for the phone to get damaged. The case itself is made out of TPU and a PC back, so it should be relatively flexible and durable.





Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Pixel Fold Case A more affordable case for the Pixel Fold that still offers protection, but also shows off its design. Buy at Amazon

Caseology Parallax case for Google Pixel Fold









This is one of the most affordable case options on our list for the Pixel Fold. It has a slim form factor with a 3D textured back and sides to improve your grip and therefore reduce the possibility of dropping the phone. The Caseology Parallax also protects the Pixel Fold's hinge.





The case is made out of TPU and Polycarbonate and comes with an adhesive strip that offers further protection. There is an additional set of adhesive strips in the box.





Caseology Parallax case for Google Pixel Fold This is a slim case for the Pixel Fold that offers more grip to prevent it from slipping. Buy at Amazon

Pixel Fold Grip Case from Dbrand









Dbrand is usually known more for its skins that you can slap on your phone and change its look, but the company also makes some great cases, and there is one for the Google Pixel Fold.





The Pixel Fold Grip Case from Dbrand comes with its very own kickstand to hold the phone upright, clicky buttons, military-grade impact resistance, and features that make it so grippy that there is a good chance it would never slip from your hand or pocket.





Additionally, all edges are slightly raised, so there is no contact between the phone and whatever surface you are placing it on. However, the company has lowered that lip in the area where you swipe the most to make that swiping experience much better than with most other cases.





Best part about this case is that you can slap any of Dbrand's cool skins on it and make it look simply awesome.





Buyer's tips for Google Pixel Fold cases:





Compatibility: This should go without saying, but make sure that the case is made specifically for the Pixel Fold. If you stick to Google's original cases you will have zero issues in this regard. Some third-party manufacturers actually have "made for Google Pixel," which means Google has given its stamp of approval that the case is up to its standards.

This should go without saying, but make sure that the case is made specifically for the Pixel Fold. If you stick to Google's original cases you will have zero issues in this regard. Some third-party manufacturers actually have "made for Google Pixel," which means Google has given its stamp of approval that the case is up to its standards. Protection: A case is usually bought to protect the phone it is meant for, so protection is very high in the priority list when buying one. That being said, you often have to strike a balance between looks, weight, and protection, so pay attention to the materials used and the various features/technologies the manufacturer has utilized to better shield your device.

A case is usually bought to protect the phone it is meant for, so protection is very high in the priority list when buying one. That being said, you often have to strike a balance between looks, weight, and protection, so pay attention to the materials used and the various features/technologies the manufacturer has utilized to better shield your device. Material: Speaking of materials, there are numerous types that cases are made from. Usually it is some kind of mixture, but there are also examples of full carbon fiber ones for example. As mentioned above, the material of the case greatly influences its level of protection and durability, so it is important to check what the product is made from. The types of material include silicone, plastic, leather, wood, and sometimes even metal.

Speaking of materials, there are numerous types that cases are made from. Usually it is some kind of mixture, but there are also examples of full carbon fiber ones for example. As mentioned above, the material of the case greatly influences its level of protection and durability, so it is important to check what the product is made from. The types of material include silicone, plastic, leather, wood, and sometimes even metal. Style: A phone case can completely alter the device's look, and you will probably be looking at it for a long time (unless you frequently take it off or swap them). In other words, make sure you like the design before you go and buy it.

A phone case can completely alter the device's look, and you will probably be looking at it for a long time (unless you frequently take it off or swap them). In other words, make sure you like the design before you go and buy it. Price: Price can be affected by several factors including the brand, materials used, quality, etc. Like with any other product, try to go for something that would be the best bang for your buck. Of course, this part really depends on what money you are ready to part with for a phone case. Just keep in mind that this is, after all, an accessory that is periodically replaced.



Conclusion





Since the Google Pixel Fold is still fresh out of the oven, there aren't that many case options just yet. With time, the choices will increase and more third-party options will start to pop up. We will be updating this list regularly, but if you can't wait then the ones we have given you above are your best and safest bets at a nice way to protect your new Pixel Fold.