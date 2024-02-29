AirPods nano: The future of wireless earbuds is the only reason Apple should make another iPod

It’s hard to argue with the popularity of the iPhone, which has been the best-selling phone in the world for several years now. But this doesn’t mean Apple doesn’t make other products, which have earned a “mainstream” status.In fact, if you were to take a walk outside (don’t - it’s scary!) something you’ll (literally) see even more frequently is people carrying (or wearing) wireless earbuds - or AirPods if the person is an iPhone user.Actually, as I’m typing this, I realize that I liked my first pair of AirPods (the original) so much that I kept and used them for years paired with my Huawei P30 Pro. And no pun intended, but this speaks volumes about how much I like, use, and kinda… need my AirPods.Fast forward to this day, I now have the latest AirPods Pro, as I waited patiently for the arrival of USB-C to switch from my Huawei FreeBuds Pro. It’s safe to say the AirPods Pro immediately made my Huawei FreeBuds feel and sound like a toy.So, yes, AirPods are now the one Apple product I don’t seem to be able to leave the house without, which is actually shocking given how awesome and how essential my MacBook is for my job, and how dependent we all are on our phones.And in case it wasn’t clear, that’s exactly where I’m going with this… I don’t want to need my iPhone (or an Apple Watch) to use my AirPods. And I think I have the solution.

Ironically, this device also needs a screen. But bear with me…





Ikko ActiveBuds: Is this terribly named pair of earbuds what Apple’s AirPods should turn into? And we call it… AirPods Nano

The latest and last 7th iPod Nano launched (and died) in 2012 to make way for music streaming apps, and it seems the world hasn’t looked back since. In the end, no one wants to spend money on and carry a separate device that serves a single purpose. I mean, solving this issue was literally the whole point of the original iPhone.So, to get this out of the way, the idea of having to buy a different device to pair my AirPods to (which isn’t my phone) so I can listen to music without my phone is crazy, and should stay in 2012. However! This doesn’t mean the concept of the iPod doesn’t have a place in today’s world of streaming.How come? Well, I might be the minority here, but I don’t always want to carry my iPhone to be able to listen to a podcast/music - it really is as simple as that. And there’s one specific scenario where this is particularly true, and that’s when/if you’re trying to stay off your phone, or as some call it “getting off the grid”. Or perhaps even if you don’t have access to, or don't want to have a phone at all. Apparently, Christopher Nolan doesn’t, and he’s… like a big deal?!Say I was to give myself a social media/smartphone break and take a week-long vacation. Sure, I can rely on sheer will and trust myself to unlock my phone and fire up JUST and ONLY Spotify when I want to stream my music/podcasts, but if our will to stay off our phones was so strong, would I be writing this story? And would you be reading it?Anyway, the point is that outside of socializing with other humans (and who wants to do that?!), listening to music and podcasts is one of the few forms of modern entertainment that doesn’t involve shoving a screen in your face. So, why not make the device that enables listening to music/podcasts even less likely to be a distraction?