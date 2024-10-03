Subscribe to access exclusive content
The sleek AirPods Max with Lightning sell like hot cakes with this unmissable discount

By
0comments
Apple Deals Audio
A person holding a set of AirPods Max
We didn't get a successor of the AirPods Max this year, which means these fellas remain the must-have headphones for any true Apple fan. But don't worry if you still don't own a set! Now is the time to fix this mistake, as you can score one at a discounted price with this deal.

At the moment, Amazon is selling the Space Gray version of these top-notch headphones with Lightning connectivity for $100 off their price. This allows you to treat yourself to a pair for just under $450. While the current markdown is quite shy of the $150 price cut the cans received during Prime Day, it's still significant. After all, they usually go on sale at a $50 discount, so getting them for even less is an unmissable opportunity, especially given all the features they put on the table.

Apple AirPods Max Lightning, Space Gray: Save $100!

Get the high-end AirPods Max for $100 off their price with this deal. The headphones have a stylish design, deliver top-quality sound and are a real bargain at their current price. Act fast and save today!
$100 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


As proper top-tier headphones, the AirPods Max are sleek-looking and sound amazing. Plus, they boast Apple Spatial Audio, which takes your listening to the next level, making your songs feel three-dimensional. Additionally, they have top-tier ANC, letting you enjoy your tunes without much outside noise getting in the way. Plus, the battery life is pretty great, giving you up to 20 hours of listening time on one charge.

In short, the AirPods Max are an awesome deal right now, giving you fantastic sound, excellent ANC, and solid battery life at a lower price. We can't tell you how long this deal will stick around, so it's best to act fast and seize this chance to save on Apple's flagship headphones now by tapping the deal button at the top of the article!
