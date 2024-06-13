Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Apple's sleek AirPods Max headphones can now be yours at Black Friday-level savings for Father's Day

As you probably know, Father's Day is this Sunday. And we've already started to see incredible discounts on top-notch smartphones, tablets and headphones. Like, for example, Amazon's incredible $100 price cut on Apple's sleek AirPods Max headphones! We kid you not, these premium cans are now 18% off their price and can be yours for under the $450 mark.

Apple AirPods Max: Now 18% OFF on Amazon!

Snag the high-end AirPods Max headphones on Amazon and save $100. The headphones deliver amazing sound with Spatial Audio. They also have top-tier ANC and deliver up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge. This is a limited-time deal, so you should act fast!
$100 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon
 

This is an unmissable deal, as these cans rarely get such a massive price cut. Typically, they are discounted by around $70. However, back in May, they were available at the same discount as last Black Friday — $99 off. So, at a $100 markdown, these fellas should definitely go straight to your cart and start traveling to your home after checkout. You should hurry up, though, as the deal has a limited-time banner and may expire soon.

Apple released its AirPods Max back in 2020 with the goal of entering the premium wireless headphones segment. That's why these cans have a sleek design and offer highly detailed sound with strong bass. They support Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional, allowing you to enjoy an even more immersive listening experience.

Of course, these also offer top-tier ANC, letting you enjoy your songs in peace. They also have good battery life, delivering up to 20 hours of listening time on one charge.

All in all, Apple's AirPods Max easily rank among the best wireless headphones money can buy even now in 2024. Furthermore, they are an even bigger bang for your buck at their current price. So, do not hesitate! Tap the deal button located at the beginning of this article and up your listening experience with a pair of AirPods Max at a discounted price today!
