AI injection will make affordable Galaxy phones unbeatable: Huge win for Android users on a budget

Galaxy AI is coming to mid-range Samsung phones: Which Galaxy S24 AI features will Samsung decide to keep/drop?



Starting with what’s arguably the best and most practical “AI” trick on the Galaxy S24 series, you can be 99% sure “Circle to Search” is coming to Samsung’s mid-range series.

That’s because Circle to Search really doesn’t require any special hardware to run on mid-range and



Moving on, the "Summarize" feature, which can summarize web pages, notes, and emails has got me on the fence.

Summarize certainly requires more hardware power compared to Circle to Search. However, it’s a rather basic feature, which leads me to believe Samsung will be generous enough to add it to the Galaxy A series - unless there are hardware limitations (like RAM, for example).



“Call/chat translate” is another super useful “real AI” trick, however, this one would require quite a bit more CPU and RAM than the other two. It’d be simply awesome if Samsung made it available on the Galaxy A35 & A55.

The good news is that Samsung has been very generous in the past few years, having upgraded the Galaxy S24 .



In other words (and I’m repeating myself), if the hardware constraints aren’t a factor, this means the much newer Galaxy A35, A55 (and upcoming Samsung mid-rangers) might get even more AI.



Samsung’s generous AI boost could make Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 the easiest Android to recommend





In conclusion, practical AI features in budget



For example, Circle to Search is my favorite new feature on both my







Let’s not forget that the Galaxy A35 and A55 also have excellent cameras, battery life, and even IP67 dust/water resistance. Not to mention they are available almost anywhere in the world, with their only real drawback being the somewhat underpowered (and at times sluggish) Exynos chips.



Even with that in mind, for as little as €240 in Europe, the Galaxy A35 seems like a deal that’s impossible to beat right now, and with Galaxy AI on the way, Samsung’s popular budget champ could become… untouchable.



With what would be an unexpected AI injection, and Samsung’s latest suspiciously generous move, the South Korean giant won’t only make budget buyers happy but it could also change the “vibes” in the mid-range smartphone market pretty much overnight.