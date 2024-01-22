Samsung Galaxy Ring might come later this year in multiple finishes and sizes
Just a week ago, Samsung unveiled the latest Galaxy S24 series, now available for pre-order. While the new AI features on these flagship devices stole the spotlight, the Korean tech giant had one more surprise in store. As the Unpacked event was concluding, Samsung teased its first smart ring – the Galaxy Ring.
The event didn't reveal much about the Galaxy Ring, as Samsung only showcased a vibrant reel featuring a ring with a few visible sensors on the inside. Fortunately, recent reports provide more insights. Analyst Avi Greengart claims to have had hands-on experience with the Galaxy Ring during Samsung's Unpacked 2024 event, as reported by The Verge.
According to Greengart, the ring is "ridiculously light" and is available in three finishes with up to 13 sizes. Samsung is expected to launch it later this year, although a more precise timeframe was not disclosed. Speculation points toward a possible unveiling at the Unpacked event in the second half of this year.
While details are scarce, it is anticipated that the Galaxy Ring will include features like heart rate/SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and workout tracking. It is also likely to sync data with Samsung Health. Samsung might position the Galaxy Ring as an accessory for the Galaxy Watch, providing more advanced and accurate health tracking.
Alternatively, it could follow the model of the recently unveiled Amazfit’s Helio Ring: a smart ring that can function as a standalone tracker or pair with existing smartwatches.
2024 shapes up to be the year of the smart rings. Not only Amazfit introduced its own Helio Ring during CES 2024, but the Finish company, Oura, a leader in this still niche wearable market, is gearing up to launch the fourth generation of its smart rings. Now, with Samsung set to introduce the Galaxy Ring later this year, it wouldn't be surprising if other major tech companies also join the smart ring trend.
