Adobe Acrobat will soon be getting a whole lot smarter on Android with AI summarizing your docs
Google's big developer conference this year, I/O 2024, was all about artificial intelligence. The company showed off its own AI projects and gave us a sneak peek at how other companies are using their AI tools to make our favorite apps even better. However, the most notable thing talked about during the conference was none other than Gemini Nano, the smaller, more efficient version of the Gemini AI chatbot technology that can run right on our phones.
Imagine being able to open a PDF in Acrobat and have it quickly summarize the whole thing for you. Or maybe you want to ask a question about the document. With the new AI-powered features coming to Acrobat, you'll be able to do just that. During the Google I/O Keynote, the company even showed a demo where the AI Assistant summarized a 20-page document and answered follow-up questions about it.
While some of the heavier lifting might still happen in the cloud, a lot of this new functionality will be powered by Gemini Nano right on your phone. This means you'll get faster responses, and it won't drain your data plan as much. It's not clear yet exactly which documents will be processed on-device, but it's a safe bet that shorter documents will be handled by Gemini Nano.
With all these new AI tools and features coming to our phones, it's clear that the future of mobile apps is going to be a lot smarter and more helpful. It's exciting to think about all the ways our apps will be able to understand and interact with us in the years to come.
So, what's the big deal about Gemini Nano? It's designed to be super lightweight, so it can work on phones without needing a ton of processing power. This means our phones can do things like summarize text or suggest replies in messages without having to send everything to the cloud. It's already used for things like summarizing voice recordings and recommending replies in messaging apps, and it's about to get even more useful.
As detailed by Mishaal Rahman for Android Authority, Google introduced a new tool called AICore to make it easier for app developers to use Gemini Nano. It basically takes care of all the technical stuff, so developers can focus instead on building new features for their apps. One of the first companies to get their hands on this new tool is Adobe, and they're using it to make some really interesting updates to their Acrobat app.
Additionally, Google is working on a new version of Gemini Nano that can understand images and audio, not just text. This opens up a ton of possibilities for new AI-powered features in all sorts of apps. Google is planning to release this souped-up version of Gemini Nano with their new Pixel 9 phones, and it will be interesting to see what developers come up with once they get their hands on it.
