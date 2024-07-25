Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

A new and more affordable Google One subscription tier, tentatively named "Google One Lite," may be on the horizon for Android users. This potential new tier was discovered within the code of the latest Google Photos app update, suggesting a strong connection to Google's photo services.

While details are still scarce, the code reveals that Google One Lite would likely be positioned as a more budget-friendly option compared to the existing Basic, Premium, and AI Premium plans. This could mean that Google One Lite might offer a smaller storage allowance or fewer family-sharing options than the current Basic plan. Here are the current Google One plans and their features:

  • Free: 15GB storage
  • Basic: 100GB storage for Photos, Drive and Gmail. Family sharing for up to five members.
  • Premium: 2TB storage, all the benefits of Basic, plus additional Google Photos editing tools, Google Workspace premium features, and 10% cashback on Google Store purchases.
  • AI Premium: 2TB storage, all the benefits of. Premium, plus access to Gemini Advanced AI-powered features.

A new “Google One Lite” plan may be on the way as a budget option
Google One's current plan structure

However, there's also speculation that Google might revamp its entire Google One pricing structure, potentially introducing new features to the existing plans and positioning Google One Lite as the new entry-level option. This could mean that Google One Lite would retain the same price and benefits as the current Basic plan, while the other tiers would see price increases or additional features.

Another possibility is that Google One Lite could be bundled with some of its upcoming smartphones, like the Pixel 9, as a way to entice users into the Google One ecosystem. This would allow Google to offer limited benefits, such as access to new Google Photos features or a small amount of cloud storage, with the purchase of a new device.

It's important to note that these are all just speculations based on the code found within the Google Photos app. Google has not yet officially confirmed the existence of Google One Lite or any details about its features or pricing.

It remains to be seen how Google One Lite would fit into the current lineup. However, its potential introduction could be good news for budget-minded users who are looking for a more affordable way to access Google One's cloud storage and other benefits. Hopefully, this discovery turns out to be a product that Google will integrate soon into its current offerings.
Johanna Romero
