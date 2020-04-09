Zoom app takes another hit as the US Senate and Google ban its use by employees
However, the app is not entirely banned from usage by US Senate employees yet, even though they were asked to find an alternative platform for remote working and online video conferencing.
Additionally, Google has also taken measures against the Zoom app. The company sent an email to employees last week, forbidding them from using the app for work-related communications and the app has therefore been disabled on company computers and laptops.
What’s more, one of Zoom’s shareholders filed a lawsuit against it on accusations of fraud and withholding of information. Previously, the app got banned in NYC public schools, as well as for employees of Tesla and SpaceX.