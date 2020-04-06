Video-conferencing app Zoom to be banned in schools in NYC over security concerns
Many are already using @GoogleEdu & we can now confirm their Meet tool is a safe, secure virtual meeting service for schools. We’ll share guidance for @NYCSchools educators about Meet soon. If you're using K-12 @GoogleEdu tools like Classroom, Drive, & Meet, keep going! [2/4]— Chancellor Richard A. Carranza (@DOEChancellor) April 5, 2020
At the moment, there is no specific deadline for schools to make the transition to Microsoft Teams and the DOE says that they are working on a gradual, stress-free transition. However, some school representatives are uncomfortable with the situation, stating that the change will be hard to implement for teachers and students and it may even limit some students’ access to remote learning.
Danielle Filson, a spokesperson for the NYC DOE, stated that the department is currently training schools for the use of Microsoft Teams and added that they will support teachers and students in transitioning.
The memo also stated that the Department of Education will continue to monitor the Zoom app and may change its position, if the app is found to be secure enough to be allowed again.