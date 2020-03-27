Video-conferencing app Zoom for iOS contains a shocking privacy issue
It’s a standard practice for some apps to use Facebook’s SDKs, as they allow an app to have a wide array of features more easily (without developers having to code everything from the ground up). In this scenario, apps may send data to Facebook and this is no secret.
Facebook requires apps that use its SDKs to make sure to provide notice to their users, informing them of Facebook’s Customer Data collection, which is mainly related to personalized ads. Zoom’s privacy policy mentions that its advertising partners (the policy gives as an example Google Ads and Google Analytics) automatically collect some data, however, Facebook is not specifically mentioned in regards to data collection.
Reportedly, Zoom sends Facebook information about the user’s device model, time zone, city, phone carrier, along with a unique advertiser identifier, which is used to provide data for targeted ads.
Will Strafach, an iOS researcher and owner of iOS VPN and privacy provider app Guardian, confirmed that the Zoom iOS app sends data to Facebook, but he stated that there is no direct evidence of any sensitive information being disclosed.