Apps

Shareholder sues Zoom for fraud and concealment of the app’s privacy issues

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 08, 2020, 4:05 AM
Shareholder sues Zoom for fraud and concealment of the app’s privacy issues
Recently, we have witnessed the popularity growth of the video-conferencing app Zoom, used by remote workers and even schools for their remote classes during the pandemic. However, we have also witnessed some shocking privacy issues that the app had and for which it was held accountable by the media.

Now, Bloomberg reports that Michael Drieu, a shareholder of the company, filed a lawsuit against it in accusations of fraud. Additionally, the shareholder is accusing the higher management of the company of withholding information about the app’s lack of end-to-end encryption, as well as for its alleged vulnerability to hackers being able to steal Windows credentials through the app, along with the app’s unauthorised sharing of information with Facebook.

In consequence of the growing concern about Zoom’s privacy and security practices, it is now banned for NYC schools, and other agencies, including SpaceX and Tesla have also prohibited their employees from using Zoom. On Tuesday, Taiwan became the first government to ban Zoom’s usage nationwide.

Zoom’s CEO, Eric Yuan, apologized and published several blog posts addressing the situation, even promising to focus 90 days, freezing all new features’ development, in order to work on the privacy and security concerns.

Featured stories

These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless