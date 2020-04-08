Shareholder sues Zoom for fraud and concealment of the app’s privacy issues

Recently, we have witnessed the popularity growth of the video-conferencing app Zoom, used by remote workers and even schools for their remote classes during the pandemic. However, we have also witnessed some shocking privacy issues
that the app had and for which it was held accountable by the media.
Now, Bloomberg reports
that Michael Drieu, a shareholder of the company, filed a lawsuit against it in accusations of fraud. Additionally, the shareholder is accusing the higher management of the company of withholding information about the app’s lack of end-to-end encryption, as well as for its alleged vulnerability to hackers being able to steal Windows credentials through the app
, along with the app’s unauthorised sharing of information with Facebook.
In consequence of the growing concern about Zoom’s privacy and security practices, it is now banned for NYC schools
, and other agencies, including SpaceX and Tesla
have also prohibited their employees from using Zoom. On Tuesday, Taiwan became the first government to ban Zoom’s usage nationwide.
Zoom’s CEO, Eric Yuan, apologized and published several blog posts addressing the situation, even promising to focus 90 days, freezing all new features’ development
, in order to work on the privacy and security concerns.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!