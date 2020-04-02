SpaceX employees forbidden from using the Zoom app over privacy concerns
With around 7,000 employees working on projects such as the national security-classified space launch of orbital spaceflight rocket Falcon 9, which costs up to $61 million per launch, it's reasonable for founder and CEO Elon Musk to take precautions over privacy concerns.
NASA, itself both a partner and client of SpaceX, has also banned the Zoom app from being used, as confirmed to Reuters by a company spokesperson.
In response to recent events, Zoom released an article explaining exactly how the app connects its users, along with an apology for the confusion due to them "incorrectly suggesting that Zoom meetings were capable of using end-to-end-encryption." The article also notes that Zoom is indeed encrypting all video, audio, screen sharing and chat content at the sending client and doesn't decrypt it until it reaches the receiving client. However, this is only valid where all participants are using Zoom clients.
Popular alternatives to Zoom for online video conferencing are Microsoft's Skype and Google Hangouts Meet, both of which allow for hundreds of participants.