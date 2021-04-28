Your iPhone’s Night Shift won’t help you sleep better, study finds
In recent years, many studies have pointed out that certain wavelengths that we perceive as blue light can affect the production of melatonin in our brain. In layman’s terms - if you stare into bluish screens before bed, you might have trouble falling asleep.
A recent study from Brigham Young University (BYU), however, questions the effectiveness of such filters. BYU psychology professor Chad Jensen and researchers from the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center compared the sleep outcomes of three different groups of test subjects.
“In the whole sample, there were no differences across the three groups,” Jensen said. “Night Shift is not superior to using your phone without Night Shift or even using no phone at all.”
The study suggests that other factors are more important than blue light alone in creating difficulty falling or staying asleep. Some of these factors include cognitive engagement, psychological stimuli - in other words, it’s much more important what you actually do with your phone before bed, rather than whether you have Night Shift on or off.