YouTube TV outrageously raises monthly subscription prices
To justify the new price, Google reiterates that it added eight of ViacomCBS's family channels – BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1, which will be available starting today. Six other channels will be added to YouTube TV at a later date, including BET Her, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Jr., NickToon, and TeenNick.
According to Google, the price increase was necessary because most networks require that YouTube TV include not just some of their channels, but all of them. Perhaps adding one or more flexible plans to its portfolio might allow customers to choose what they want to watch and how much they want to pay.
Customers who wish to pause or cancel their YouTube TV membership can do it anytime here. Otherwise, you'll be forced to pay a lot more starting July 30.