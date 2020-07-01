iOS Android Wireless service Google

YouTube TV outrageously raises monthly subscription prices

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Jul 01, 2020, 1:55 PM
It's not the first time that Google decides to raise YouTube TV subscription prices whenever it felt that the portfolio was large enough to justify the price hikes. Unfortunately, this time it raised the monthly subscription costs by quite a lot and we're quite sure that many customers will refuse to renew their subscriptions.

The search giant announced earlier this week that YouTube TV monthly fees will increase from $50 to $65, so customers would have to pay about 30% more. The new price takes effect on June 30 for new subscribers, while existing subscribers will see the changes reflected in their next billing cycle on or after July 30.

To justify the new price, Google reiterates that it added eight of ViacomCBS's family channels – BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1, which will be available starting today. Six other channels will be added to YouTube TV at a later date, including BET Her, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Jr., NickToon, and TeenNick.

According to Google, the price increase was necessary because most networks require that YouTube TV include not just some of their channels, but all of them. Perhaps adding one or more flexible plans to its portfolio might allow customers to choose what they want to watch and how much they want to pay.

Customers who wish to pause or cancel their YouTube TV membership can do it anytime here. Otherwise, you'll be forced to pay a lot more starting July 30.

