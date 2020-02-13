YouTube TV will no longer support App Store subscriptions
You're currently subscribed to YouTube TV through Apple in-app purchases, so we're writing to let you know that, starting March 13, 2020, YouTube TV will no longer accept payment through Apple in-app purchases. YouTube TV members will still be able to watch YouTube TV content on Apple devices. You'll be billed for one final month of service and then your in-app purchase subscription will be canceled automatically on your billing date after March 13, 2020.
It looks like the 30 percent cut per subscription that Apple took for every YouTube TV subscriber was too much for Google. It's unclear how is this going to affect the growth of the service now that all iOS users must sign up for a subscription via YouTube TV's website, but it surely won't help.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):