YouTube TV will no longer support App Store subscriptions

It looks like the 30 percent cut per subscription that Apple took for every YouTube TV subscriber was too much for Google. It's unclear how is this going to affect the growth of the service now that all iOS users must sign up for a subscription via YouTube TV's website, but it surely won't help.

Google wants to avoid paying any fees to Apple for those who subscribe to YouTube TV using App Store, so it will no longer allow users to pay for their subscriptions via Apple in-app purchases. Of course, we don't know for sure why YouTube TV will discontinue App Store subscriptions come March, but it's an assumption that makes sense. MacRumors reports YouTube TV has already started to inform customers about the changes. You can read below the email that many YouTube TV subscribers received in the last couple of days, maybe more: