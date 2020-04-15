YouTube Music gains new Explore tab in latest update
The Explore tab should be featured as the second tab in YouTube Music and, aside from enabling access to new releases, it will include a new section: Moods & Genres. The new section is meant to help YouTube Music users identify their favorite playlist or genre for different moments.
Besides Android and iOS, YouTube Music plans to add the new Explore tab to the web player, although no ETA has been provided yet. Also, additional features and enhancements might be added as YouTube is looking for ways to make the new Explore tab the main source for music discovery in YouTube Music.