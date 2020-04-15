iOS Android Apps

YouTube Music gains new Explore tab in latest update

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Apr 15, 2020, 12:12 AM
YouTube Music is getting a new Explore tab on Android and iOS devices, Google announced earlier today. The new feature makes it easier for users to discover new music, including albums, singles, and videos, as well as browse through the service's catalog of playlists via the Moods & Genre section.

Those who've been using YouTube Music will notice that the new Explore tab replaces the Hotlist tab. Starting today, the new feature will be rolled out to Android and iOS devices, but the complete deployment may take several weeks.

The Explore tab should be featured as the second tab in YouTube Music and, aside from enabling access to new releases, it will include a new section: Moods & Genres. The new section is meant to help YouTube Music users identify their favorite playlist or genre for different moments.

Besides Android and iOS, YouTube Music plans to add the new Explore tab to the web player, although no ETA has been provided yet. Also, additional features and enhancements might be added as YouTube is looking for ways to make the new Explore tab the main source for music discovery in YouTube Music.

