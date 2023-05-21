You can nab the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $442 off (if other shoppers don't beat you to it)





The Galaxy S22 Ultra ticks all the boxes for a top-tier phone . Its large 6.8 inches 120Hz screen is perfect for viewing content all day long, though you should probably not do that and put your devices away every now and then, even if the phone is as good as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.





It has the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood and can keep up with your multitasking needs so having pointless arguments on WhatsApp while watching a cooking video on YouTube won't be a problem.





Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB 6.8 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | 108MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x + 10MP 10x rear cameras | 5,000mAh battery | S Pen $442 off (37%) Buy at Amazon





The device has a quad camera array with a 108MP main unit, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, a 10MP 3x telephoto shooter, and a 10MP 10x telephoto module. It takes excellent photos whether it's daytime or nighttime and whether your subject is right in front of you or far away.





There is a 5,000mAh battery inside so you won't need to charge it multiple times a day and 45W charging speed means that when the time does come to charge, it won't take as long as other top phones.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has been promised five years of security support and four years of OS updates which will take it through to Android 16. It's the only conventional flagship that comes with a stylus.





The 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra costs $1,199.99 but Amazon has knocked the price down by $442. This is a limited-time deal. A couple of variants are already out of stock and Phantom White is running low, so act fast and get one while you can.