Xiaomi unveils four new Redmi Note 10 phones: AMOLED, fast-charging, 5G for the masses

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Mar 04, 2021, 6:59 AM
Xiaomi has just unveiled four new devices in the Redmi Note 10 series that will certainly stir up the markets in the regions they will eventually launch. With tons of new hardware features on deck and design that is inspired by the latest Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship, the new Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, and Redmi Note 10 5G are definitely a milestone launch for the normally affordable Redmi Note mid-range family. However, with four new models such as these, it's pretty hard to infer what the hardware differences just by looking at their names. Fret not, we will unravel the mystery right away!

Redmi Note 10 series: The important differences


There are few but very important differences between the four new phones. We've summarized these in a table.


Redmi Note 10 Pro
Redmi Note 10
Redmi Note 10S
Redmi Note 10 5G
Display
6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz
6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+
6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+
6.5-inch 90Hz FHD+
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
MediaTek Helio G95MediaTek Dimensity 700
RAM & storage
6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB
Battery
5,020mAh, 33W wired charging, charger in the box
5,000mAh, 33 wired charging, charger in the box
5,000mAh, 33 wired charging, charger in the box
5,000mAh, 18W wired charging, 22.5W charger in the box
Camera108MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP 2X telemacro, 2MP depth sensor
48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP, 2MP depth sensor
64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth sensor
48MP main, 2MP macro, 2MP depth sensor
Front camera
16MP
13MP13MP8MP
Audio
Dual speakers, 3.5mm audio jack
Dual speakers, 3.5mm audio jackDual speakers, 3.5mm audio jack3.5mm audio jack
ColorsOnyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze
Onyx Gray, Pebble White, Lake Green
Onyx Gray, Pebble White, Ocean Blue
Chrome Silver, Graphite Gray, Nighttime Blue, Aurora Green


Redmi Note 10 Pro: The 108MP voyager


This is certainly the most intriguing new Xiaomi phone, and looking at its spec sheet, it can easily pass up as Xiaomi Mi 11 mini, of sorts. Some of the design highlights include a so-called Arc side-positioned fingerprint sensor that sits flush with the frame of the device, as well as dual stereo speakers which are more than welcome. With three colors in tow, Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue and Gradient Bronze, the Redmi Note 10 Pro certainly stands out with the color options, but wait till you hear about the hardware. There's a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate plus 1,200-nit peak brightness, making it the most advanced display ever fitted on a Redmi Note phone. A 108MP main camera joined by an 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP telemacro lens complement the spec sheet. A mid-range Snapdragon 732G runs the show and is kept juiced up by a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, and thankfully, the charger is present inside the box. 

Prices start at $279 for the 6GB/64GB version, $299 for the 6GB/128GB, and $329 for the top-of-the-line 8GB/128GB RAM one.


Redmi Note 10: The AMOLED explorer


The most compact new Redmi phone is the Redmi Note 10, as it's equipped with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Interestingly, the stereo speakers from the Redmi Note 10 Pro carry on here, which is a pleasant surprise, and so does the Arc side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The display is also still DCI-P3 compliant and can reach peak brightness levels of around 1,100 nits, says Xiaomi, but there's no high refresh rate here. The processor on board is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset with 4 or 6GB of RAM, and 64 or 128GB of native storage. The camera setup utilizes a 48MP main wide-angle camera, joined by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. There's a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging here. The charger is included in the box.

Prices start at $199 for the 4GB/64GB RAM version and $229 for the 4GB/128GB version.


Redmi Note 10S: The 64MP adventurer


The main differences between the Redmi Note 10 and the Note 10S are the camera and the processors inside. The Note 10S uses a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset instead of a Snapdragon one, and instead of a 48MP main camera, it uses a 64MP unit. The Note 10S also starts with 6GB of RAM and tops at 8GB, with native storage ranging between 64 and 128GB.

Prices start at $229 for the 6GB/64GB, $249 for the 6GB/128GB, and $279 for the 8GB/128GB version.


Redmi Note 10 5G


Finally, it wouldn't have been a 2021 phone launch if there wasn't at least one 5G-capable device, albeit a bit underwhelming in comparison with its brethren. In Xiaomi's case, that's the Redmi Note 10 5G, which comes along with a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset. It's also the only new Redmi to offer a display with adaptive sync that can switch between 90, 60, and 30Hz refresh rate depending on the content, but sadly, it's not an AMOLED one. Another downgrade is the 5,000mAh battery here, which only supports 18W fast-charging and the included charger tops out at 20W max. That's still rather good considering the price, but the inclusion of 5G has forced Xiaomi to cut multiple corners to keep things adequately affordable.

Prices start at $199 for the 4GB/64GB version and top at $229 for the 4GB/128GB variation.

