Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Quick camera comparison

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is here with some pretty strong photography prowess that can easily challenge the dominance of the Galaxy S25 Ultra , the previous camera king in our custom PhoneArena Camera test. We already compared the duo, and it's a a tie.









That's a small difference alright, but to put things into perspective, we need to take a look at some real-life camera samples.

First things first, however, let's refresh our knowledge about the camera setup of this story's protagonists:









Main camera

< Xiaomi 15 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max >



< Xiaomi 15 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max >



< Xiaomi 15 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max >



Main camera - Low light

< Xiaomi 15 Ultra 1X iPhone 16 Pro Max 1X >



< Xiaomi 15 Ultra 1X iPhone 16 Pro Max 1X >



< Xiaomi 15 Ultra ultrawide iPhone 16 Pro Max ultrawide >



Portraits

< Xiaomi 15 Ultra 2X iPhone 16 Pro Max 2X >



< Xiaomi 15 Ultra 4.3X iPhone 16 Pro Max 5X >



Ultrawide

< Xiaomi 15 Ultra ultrawide iPhone 16 Pro Max ultrawide >



< Xiaomi 15 Ultra ultrawide iPhone 16 Pro Max ultrawide >



< Xiaomi 15 Ultra ultrawide iPhone 16 Pro Max ultrawide >



Zoom

< Xiaomi 15 Ultra 3X iPhone 16 Pro Max 3X >



< Xiaomi 15 Ultra 3X iPhone 16 Pro Max 3X >

< Xiaomi 15 Ultra 4.3X iPhone 16 Pro Max 5X >



< Xiaomi 15 Ultra 4.3X iPhone 16 Pro Max 5X >



< Xiaomi 15 Ultra 4.3X iPhone 16 Pro Max 5X >



< Xiaomi 15 Ultra 10X iPhone 16 Pro Max 10X >



Selfies

< Xiaomi 15 Ultra portrait iPhone 16 Pro Max portrait >



< Xiaomi 15 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max >





Conclusion





Overall, the win is clearly for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. It's the more impressive camera phone both from a pure hardware aspect, but also considering the more varied options in the camera app, as well as the most important aspect of it all: the quality and versatility that simply make Xiaomi's latest phone the superior photography device.



That's not to say the iPhone 16 Pro Max takes bad photos, no; it's just slightly less impressive and limited in terms of what it can achieve. The strength of the iPhone lies in its consistency, as you almost always know you can reliably snap a great still photo or a video. Sure, you might find yourself not being able too zoom as much, or lose some detail in certain situations, but overall, an iPhone is a dependable camera to have.





There aer two big differentiators here. The first one is the very large 1-inch sensor of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's main camera, which rivals many point-and-shoot cameras, some of which have smaller sensors aboard. The larger the sensor, the better the image quality, and even though we're in an age where software and AI can seemingly achieve everything, you can't really emulate the benefits of a large sensor.





The other factor that makes the Xiaomi 15 Ultra come up ahead is the 200MP periscope camera. Sure, through the years we've seen periscopes with much greater optical zoom, but most of them have been lower-res. Xiaomi's take on the matter puts a fairly short 4.3X optics in front of a massive 200MP sensor, which improves the overall zooming capabilities. As you zoom in, the periscope camera can crop in the sensor, achieving optically excellent results at much higher zoom levels, with lossless quality.



