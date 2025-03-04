GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample photos comparison!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Camera Xiaomi Galaxy S Series
Xiaomi 15 Ultra next to Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is here to put the Galaxy S25 Ultra's top spot in our PhoneArena Camera Score tier list!

As we just explored in our dedicated Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Score article, the two phones are currently tied for the top spot in our rankings. That's because the newcomer packs a pretty impressive camera setup with a 50MP main camera featuring a large 1-inch sensor as well as a massive 200MP periscope with 4.3X optical zoom.

Here are the camera specs of these two, summarized for brevity:

 
Xiaomi 15 UltraSamsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Main camera
50MP F1.63 23mm
OIS, Laser
Sony LYT-900
Sensor size: 1-inch
3.2μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel
Main camera
200MP F1.7 24mm
PDAF, Laser, OIS 
Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Sensor size: 1/1.3" 0.6µm
New ProVisual Engine
Telephoto camera
50MP F1.8 70mm (3.0X optical zoom)
OIS
Sony IMX858
Telemacro photography
Telephoto camera
10MP F2.4 67mm (3.0X optical zoom)
 OIS, PDAF
Sony IMX754
Sensor size: 1/3.52" 1.12µm
Periscope
200MP F2.6 100mm (4.3X optical zoom)
OIS
HP9
2.24µm pixels
Periscope
50MP F3.4 111mm (5.0X optical zoom)
OIS, PDAF
Sony IMX854
Sensor size: 1/2.52", 0.7µm
Ultrawide camera
50MP F2.2 14mm (23º FOV)
ISOCELL JN5 sensor
1.28µm pixels
Ultrawide camera
50MP, F1.9, 13mm, 120º FoV
ISOCELL S5KJN3
Front-facing camera
32MP F2.0 21mm (90º FOV)
HDR, Portrait mode
Front-facing camera
12MP F2.2
HDR, Portrait mode

But enough with the boring specs, what's the difference in quality between the two? 

Let's take a look at some samples and see for ourselves!

Read more:
Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: The most extreme Ultra flagships
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Score revealed

Main camera





Main camera - Low light





Portraits




Ultrawide





Zoom









Selfies




Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.jpg
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how

Latest News

iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless