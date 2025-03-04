Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample photos comparison!
Up Next:
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is here to put the Galaxy S25 Ultra's top spot in our PhoneArena Camera Score tier list!
As we just explored in our dedicated Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Score article, the two phones are currently tied for the top spot in our rankings. That's because the newcomer packs a pretty impressive camera setup with a 50MP main camera featuring a large 1-inch sensor as well as a massive 200MP periscope with 4.3X optical zoom.
Here are the camera specs of these two, summarized for brevity:
|Xiaomi 15 Ultra
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Main camera
50MP F1.63 23mm
OIS, Laser
Sony LYT-900
Sensor size: 1-inch
3.2μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel
|Main camera
200MP F1.7 24mm
PDAF, Laser, OIS
Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Sensor size: 1/1.3" 0.6µm
New ProVisual Engine
Telephoto camera
50MP F1.8 70mm (3.0X optical zoom)
OIS
Sony IMX858
Telemacro photography
|Telephoto camera
10MP F2.4 67mm (3.0X optical zoom)
OIS, PDAF
Sony IMX754
Sensor size: 1/3.52" 1.12µm
Periscope
200MP F2.6 100mm (4.3X optical zoom)
OIS
HP9
2.24µm pixels
Periscope
50MP F3.4 111mm (5.0X optical zoom)
OIS, PDAF
Sony IMX854
Sensor size: 1/2.52", 0.7µm
Ultrawide camera
50MP F2.2 14mm (23º FOV)
ISOCELL JN5 sensor
1.28µm pixels
|Ultrawide camera
50MP, F1.9, 13mm, 120º FoV
ISOCELL S5KJN3
Front-facing camera
32MP F2.0 21mm (90º FOV)
HDR, Portrait mode
|Front-facing camera
12MP F2.2
HDR, Portrait mode
But enough with the boring specs, what's the difference in quality between the two?
Let's take a look at some samples and see for ourselves!Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Score revealed
Read more:
Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: The most extreme Ultra flagships
Read more:
Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: The most extreme Ultra flagships
Main camera
Main camera - Low light
Portraits
Ultrawide
Zoom
Selfies
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: