Which Samsung Galaxy S20 color should you get?



Without a doubt, all three Galaxy S20 variants look sleek and modern. However, picking among the colors can be somewhat complicated. Samsung offers the Galaxy S20 line in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink and Cosmic Black. However, not all four colors are available for all models. Additionally, Samsung offers some of the models in exclusive colors, such as Jennie Red Edition, BTS Purple, Aura Blue color and Cloud White. So, if you’re struggling to navigate the Galaxy colors and to find what’s best for you, this article will give you some valuable insight





All Samsung Galaxy S20 colors:

Samsung Galaxy S20: Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray, Cloud White (Verizon exclusive)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black, Aura Blue (BestBuy exclusive), Purple BTS Edition, Jennie Red Edition (South Korea only)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black





Read our reviews:

Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra in Cosmic Gray









The Cosmic Gray option is available for all three models. It has a glossy finish, fingerprints are not quite as visible as on the black color. Its frame is glossy in silver, matching Samsung’s logo on the back of the phone. It looks sleek, while at the same time does not stand out too much. If you like your Galaxy to look stylish but don’t want to go crazy with its color, you would enjoy this option.







Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus in Cloud Blue









The Cloud Blue variant is available only for Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus. Unfortunately the Ultra does not come in this color. The Cloud Blue is a light blue color with glossy finish, which manages fingerprints way better than lets say, the black or even the grey option. Its frame on the top and the bottom is blue-tinted silvery color, while the sides get some of that same light blue that is found on the back. If you want your Galaxy S20 or S20 Plus to look classy but still not boring, you can not go wrong with this one. Additionally, the Cloud Blue Galaxy S20 is definitely a youthful and fresh choice and it has a slight yellowish reflection in some lighting conditions.







Samsung Galaxy S20 in Cloud Pink









The Cloud Pink color is only available for the Galaxy S20, not the S20 Plus and Ultra. It’s a gorgeous glossy light pink that manages to look premium and elegant and at the same time, fresh and playful, just like the Cloud Blue variant. You can see the pink color slightly at the sides of the phone, when you look at its display. The frame is tinted in pink as well, making the phone look polished. Additionally, in some lighting conditions, the pink glows with a gentle yellow tint. If you like a more spring-inspired look, the pink Galaxy S20 will definitely not disappoint you. It’s bright, it’s gentle-looking and stylish.







Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in Cosmic Black













Exclusive Samsung Galaxy S20 color options





Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW in Cloud White (Verizon exclusive)













Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus in Aura Blue (BestBuy exclusive)













Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition













Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Jennie Red Edition









Red smartphones are smartphones for the bold. Red, when done right, looks great on a piece of tech and the Galaxy S20 Plus Jennie Red Edition definitely proves that. Its glossy finish attracts attention and screams daredevil. If you like to be the center of attention, the red Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus may be a great option for you. The red color can also be seen on the frame of the smartphone. Unfortunately this color option is reserved for South Korea at the moment.



