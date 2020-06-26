Is 128GB enough for Galaxy S20? Is a 256GB or 512GB Galaxy S20 worth it?

How much free storage does the Galaxy S20 actually come with?

How much space do apps and games take on the Galaxy S20?

How many apps can a 128GB Galaxy S20 hold?

How many games can a 128GB Galaxy S20 hold?

How much space do videos, photos, and music take up on the Galaxy S20?

Music Some people like saving their music on-device, rather than streaming it, so it can be enjoyed offline. As songs can vary greatly in length and quality, thus in file size, we'll use an average as an example – a 4-minute high-quality 320mbps song off of Spotify, 9.6 megabytes in size. More than 13,300 such songs can fit in the base Galaxy S20 128GB variant. Respectively, over 26,600 and 53,300 high-quality MP3 songs can fit in the 256GB and 512GB Galaxy S20 models.



So, which Samsung Galaxy S20 model should I get: 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB?

The Galaxy S20 128GB already has enough storage for most users. 128 gigabytes are more than enough for all of your apps and games, and you'll be able to record up to 20 hours of video clips before it fills up. Even if you plan on keeping your phone for the next 3-to-4 years, it's unlikely that you'll ever need to worry about storage during that period. Going with this option over the more expensive ones is likely the best choice, so long as you're not planning to always shoot videos at the highest possible resolution, or to build a huge offline movie and music library on the phone.



The Galaxy S20 256GB is a sweet middle option, but unnecessary for almost anyone. Power users would likely go for the 512GB option, while the average user should be more than comfortable with 128GB. Regardless, having 256GB of storage on your phone means you can easily store all of your favorite movies, music, and everything else on it, and comfortably use your S20 for at least 4-to-5 years before it's time to upgrade or start freeing up storage.



The Galaxy S20 512GB is overkill for most people, but a great option for power users planning to constantly record videos in 4K or even 8K. 512GB is more than enough even for the average laptop user, so on a phone, you really should have a plan for all that storage in order to justify the price it will cost you. If unsure, the previous two options are probably going to fit your needs more than well.



Does the Galaxy S20 have a microSD card?



Yes, all Galaxy S20 models, except for the limited edition Verizon S20 5G UW, have a microSD card slot, and support microSD cards of up to 1 terabyte, which equates to 1000 gigabytes! So even if you're on the fence about whether the 128GB Galaxy S20 option will be enough for you, you'll be happy to know that you can always extend that storage via a microSD card.




