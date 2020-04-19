Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Leather Case
I'll start with the official Galaxy S20 leather case because it's on my personal list of best Galaxy S20 cases. It is definitely not the most rugged case, but it is thin, light, and soft to the touch, while the color complements the Galaxy S20 nicely. It's a case that puts looks and style first. The buttons are easy to feel, and the cutout at the bottom makes it easy to use gesture navigation.
However, as previous Samsung leather cases, this one will wear out quickly as it rubs against hard surfaces and the insides of your pockets. Also, some of my colleagues find it slippery. It's not the grippiest case, but it seems fine to my fingers.
Another detail I must mention is that the version of this case for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra does not protect the camera well. Apparently, the camera module protrudes above the case's surface, according to multiple reports on Samsung's official product page. However, that's not an issue with the smaller Galaxy S20 that I have.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Protective Standing Cover
This is the most rugged Galaxy S20 case on the list and it protects the phone from every angle. On the other hand, the accessory is thick and bulky, not to mention that it's difficult to take off. The case is mostly made of hard plastic with vertical ridges for extra grip. The sides are soft and rubbery. Because of the raised lip at the top and bottom, navigation gestures can be more difficult to use.
A key selling point of this case is the dual kickstand setup at the back. It lets you prop up the phone at two different angles which is cool for things like watching videos. However, multiple comments on Samsung's product page say that the kickstand is prone to falling off or breaking. I haven't had any issues with it, personally, and I don't think it is too flimsy. Overall, this could be the best Galaxy S20 rugged case made by Samsung.
I tried charging the Galaxy S20+ wirelessly with this case on. The phone did charge wirelessly, though I had to be a bit more precise with the placement on the charging pad. Reverse wireless charging also works with this case on.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Kvadrat Cover
I think this is a case you'll either love or hate. What's special about it is that it's made entirely out of recycled plastic bottles, so you're protecting both your phone and the environment by picking one. The weaved fabric on the back looks cool but feels a bit rough – some of my colleagues liked it a lot while others said it felt terrible to touch. I'm fine with it personally and I like that it's so different, though I think the exterior could be hard to keep clean, judging by my experience with previous fabric Samsung cases. Overall, this is a lightweight case with a very distinct feel and look. Check it out if you're into unconventional stuff.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Silicone Cover
This is a simple silicone Galaxy S20 case that offers average protection. It is slim and light, with a cutout at the bottom for gesture navigation. Buttons on the side are easily accessible. The surface has a matte finish and provides average grip. I'd say this case isn't as grippy as Samsung's previous silicone cases, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. With older Samsung cases, pulling out the phone sometimes also pulled out my pocket which was very annoying. Still, I've noticed that dirt and dust tend to stick to this case, so it's not easy to keep clean. Perhaps you'd like this one if you need a colorful and thin Galaxy S20 case.
- Buy the official Galaxy S20 silicone case from MobileFun ($18.99 ~ $20.99)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Transparent Clear Cover
The official transparent Galaxy S20 case is simple and functional. It protects all corners and has a raised lip for the camera of our Galaxy S20 Ultra. It is also very cheap compared to other official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases. However, the transparent Galaxy S20 case also feels and looks cheap. Indeed, it is transparent, but tilt it under the sun and you'll notice a weird blue tint and some strange rainbow patterns. The raised lip on the bottom gets in the way of gesture navigation. The case is also hard to keep clean, as fingerprints stick to it easily. Overall, this case is made to provide cheap, adequate protection and not much more. It is far from the best Galaxy S20 cases, I'd say.
- Buy the official transparent Galaxy S20 case from MobileFun ($15.49 ~ $15.99)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Smart LED Cover
At a glance, this looks like a typical protective case made of matte plastic. But it's not! The LEDs embedded in the back light up when you get a call or a text, and when you put your phone face-down on the table, they create a starry light show. However, you can't see who exactly is calling or texting you. Texting notifications work with both regular texts and IM services. In real life, the LEDs glow brighter than what our camera was able to capture. The case itself comes in various colors to match that of your Galaxy S20.
LED effects aside, the case is thin and light, and the pink color is cute. There's a big cutout at the bottom for easy gesture navigation, and buttons on the side aren't covered so they're easily accessible. It's not a case I'd use because it draws too much attention, but I'm sure some people will love the glowing effects. It's a fun novelty, but if you don't expect to find the glowing effects and notifications useful, then pick something cheaper.
- Buy the official Samsung Galaxy S20 Smart LED case from MobileFun ($36.99 ~ $41.99)
Samsung Galaxy S20 LED Wallet Cover
I have mixed feelings about this case. On one hand, it protects the screen of the phone, and the flappy cover has a useful credit-card-sized slot on the inside. The outer material feels a bit like fabric but it's probably just textured plastic. On the other, the cover gets in the way when I'm taking photos, and I'm not convinced that it will stay closed if I accidentally drop the phone. Still, this is one of the few Galaxy S20 wallet cases you can find, if that's your thing.
The flappy cover has an LED matrix in it on the outside so you get visual alerts for incoming calls. It also tells the time and displays an animation when there's music playing. You don't see the name of the caller, but you can assign a specific icon to a specific contact. You can also create custom icons which can be a contact's name or initials. You can pick up or decline the call with a swipe, without having to lift the cover. One thing I don't like about the LEDs is that numbers aren't designed well. The numbers 3, 6, and 9 can be interpreted as an 8 if you aren't paying close attention.
- Buy the Galaxy S20 LED Wallet Case from MobileFun ($41.99 ~ $56.99)
Samsung Galaxy S20 S-View Flip Cover
Here is another Galaxy S20 case with a protective flip cover. Instead of LEDs, it has a transparent window in the flappy cover, and the screen of the phone shows you bits of information from underneath. It tells you the time, date, and battery level, but it also lists up to four icons for pending notifications. You can also pick up or decline calls, interact with timers and alarms, and even control music playback. Unlike the one above, this is not a Galaxy S20 wallet case since there's no slot on the cover.
If you normally carry your phone in your bag or purse, this Galaxy S20 flip cover could be the case to get. But again, the flip cover is a bit annoying, in my opinion. About the case itself, it is thin and light, with cutouts for the buttons and the gesture navigation area. It appears to protect the camera module of the Galaxy S20 adequately.
- Buy the official Galaxy S20 S-View case at MobileFun ($41.99 ~ $52.49)