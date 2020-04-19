Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review

Samsung Galaxy S20 Smart LED Cover

Samsung Galaxy S20 LED Wallet Cover

Samsung Galaxy S20 S-View Flip Cover





At a glance, this looks like a typical protective case made of matte plastic. But it's not! The LEDs embedded in the back light up when you get a call or a text, and when you put your phone face-down on the table, they create a starry light show. However, you can't see who exactly is calling or texting you. Texting notifications work with both regular texts and IM services. In real life, the LEDs glow brighter than what our camera was able to capture. The case itself comes in various colors to match that of your Galaxy S20.LED effects aside, the case is thin and light, and the pink color is cute. There's a big cutout at the bottom for easy gesture navigation, and buttons on the side aren't covered so they're easily accessible. It's not a case I'd use because it draws too much attention, but I'm sure some people will love the glowing effects. It's a fun novelty, but if you don't expect to find the glowing effects and notifications useful, then pick something cheaper.I have mixed feelings about this case. On one hand, it protects the screen of the phone, and the flappy cover has a useful credit-card-sized slot on the inside. The outer material feels a bit like fabric but it's probably just textured plastic. On the other, the cover gets in the way when I'm taking photos, and I'm not convinced that it will stay closed if I accidentally drop the phone. Still, this is one of the few Galaxy S20 wallet cases you can find, if that's your thing.The flappy cover has an LED matrix in it on the outside so you get visual alerts for incoming calls. It also tells the time and displays an animation when there's music playing. You don't see the name of the caller, but you can assign a specific icon to a specific contact. You can also create custom icons which can be a contact's name or initials. You can pick up or decline the call with a swipe, without having to lift the cover. One thing I don't like about the LEDs is that numbers aren't designed well. The numbers 3, 6, and 9 can be interpreted as an 8 if you aren't paying close attention.Here is another Galaxy S20 case with a protective flip cover. Instead of LEDs, it has a transparent window in the flappy cover, and the screen of the phone shows you bits of information from underneath. It tells you the time, date, and battery level, but it also lists up to four icons for pending notifications. You can also pick up or decline calls, interact with timers and alarms, and even control music playback. Unlike the one above, this is not a Galaxy S20 wallet case since there's no slot on the cover.