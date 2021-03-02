Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

WhatsApp now lets you import third-party sticker packs

Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 02, 2021, 5:49 AM
For those of you who will agree with WhatsApp's updated privacy policy so that you can still be able to use the app, here is one new feature that's coming to you in the next few days. For a very long time, WhatsApp only allowed customers to use the sticker packs available through its app.

However, that's about to change very soon, as WhatsApp is now rolling out a new feature that will allow users of its app to import third-party sticker packs. WaBetaInfo discovered that WhatsApp is testing such a feature many months ago, and now they're reporting that the company is finally rolling it out to users in select countries.

For the time being, the option to import third-party sticker packs is only available in Brazil, India, and Indonesia, but you have to update WhatsApp to version 2.21.5.6 Android beta and 2.21.40 iOS. It's probably going to be made available in other countries in the coming days, so be patient if you're not living in one of these countries.

