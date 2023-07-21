Weekly deals roundup: Microsoft Surface Pro and S23 Ultra at deep discount and $99 Apple AirPods 2!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With Amazon Prime Day now behind us, focus shifts to the foldable phone discounts that Samsung gives on the verge of launching its 2023 editions. Right now, Samsung knocks $200 off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and bundles it with a huge TV discount, for instance.
There are plenty of other alluring deals that emerged this week and are still going strong on phones, tablets, smartwatches and accessories, check them out below!
The top 3 deals right now!
The top 3 deals right now!
Besides the up to $950 off on the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra (as long as you want it in 1TB version and in Lavender), or the fine discount on the even finer Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet, there's a great deals on Jabra's top earbuds at one of its lowest prices ever!
Other great phone deals!
If you act fast, and by fast, we mean before July 23rd, you can save $200 on a brand-new unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4. Furthermore, all versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are currently discounted by that much. This means you can get a Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB for $1599.99, $1719.99, or $1959.99, respectively, regardless of the color you choose.
But it gets even better than that. As you know, Samsung makes a lot of devices, and right now, it lets you save $500 on its 32-inch The Frame TV if you bundle it with your Galaxy Z Fold 4 during the promotion period. This way, you will get this awesome TV for only $99.99, which is just bonkers.
The $400 Pixel 7 Pro discount, for instance, needs T-Mobile activation, while the smaller and lower-end Pixel 7 can be had at a direct discount deal on Amazon.
The Moto G Play (2023) and flagship Edge+ are also discounted there, and the foldable Z Flip 4 gets a decent $100 haircut before the grand Z Flip 5 unveil which you can reserve right now.
Fine Microsoft Surface and Galaxy Tab slate offers!
The best Samsung tablets at the moment are seeing good discounts on Amazon at the runup to the Galaxy Tab S9 announcement on July 26. Galaxy Tab S8+ or Tab S8 are all on sale right now, as is the great Microsoft Surface 8 Pro!
Since it's a high-end premium tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus can be both your workhorse and go-to entertainment device. The tablet comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, which offers a lot of firepower. Thanks to that, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus should be able to deal with everything you throw at it.
As for the entertainment part, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus sports a huge 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1752 x 2800 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to that, the display supports HDR10+, which further enhances the colors and contrast of the video you are watching. So, if you stream content from services that support HDR10+, like Amazon Prime Video, for example, you will watch movies with even better picture quality.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is definitely one of the best tablets you can buy in 2023. It has awesome performance, a nice display, and even comes with its own stylus. This is why you should act fast and save on one, especially if you are in the market for a high-end tablet.
Furthermore, to help you be even more productive, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus features its own S Pen straight out of the box. You can use the included S Pen for faster writing and even as a paintbrush to draw directly on your Galaxy Tab S8 Plus.
As for the entertainment part, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus sports a huge 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1752 x 2800 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to that, the display supports HDR10+, which further enhances the colors and contrast of the video you are watching. So, if you stream content from services that support HDR10+, like Amazon Prime Video, for example, you will watch movies with even better picture quality.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is definitely one of the best tablets you can buy in 2023. It has awesome performance, a nice display, and even comes with its own stylus. This is why you should act fast and save on one, especially if you are in the market for a high-end tablet.
Great Galaxy Watch smartwatch deals!
Samsung will release the latest iteration of the Galaxy Watch series soon. Of course, this brings plenty of excitement and many chances to get old-gen Samsung wearables at bargain prices. If you’re looking for an OG Samsung smartwatch to add to your tech collection, we’ve got great news: the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is now offered with an astonishing 54% discount on Amazon!
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which enjoys the super tempting discount, comes with Bluetooth connectivity and sports a 42mm screen size. But wait! The same Samsung smartwatch with a 46mm screen is also on sale. Amazon offers the latter at a slightly lower discount of 47%. Both devices come with irresistible price tags, so you’re guaranteed to grab a smartwatch bargain no matter which one you choose.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which enjoys the super tempting discount, comes with Bluetooth connectivity and sports a 42mm screen size. But wait! The same Samsung smartwatch with a 46mm screen is also on sale. Amazon offers the latter at a slightly lower discount of 47%. Both devices come with irresistible price tags, so you’re guaranteed to grab a smartwatch bargain no matter which one you choose.
Top deals on earbuds and accessories!
Jabra’s greatest alternative to the hugely popular (and, for some, expensive) Apple AirPods Pro 2 has all the features you’d expect from а pair of quality earbuds. They boast custom 6mm speakers that should deliver an outstanding sound in the highs, lows, and everything in between.
With the Jabra Elite 7 Pro on, you should be able to remain immersed in your music while at the same time being conscious of your surroundings. The earbuds make it possible via their ANC technology with HearThrough. The ANC can be controlled at the touch of a button. As for the HearThrough feature, it relies on integrated microphones to pick up sounds around you. You can then select the sounds that matter and let them in.
With the Jabra Elite 7 Pro on, you should be able to remain immersed in your music while at the same time being conscious of your surroundings. The earbuds make it possible via their ANC technology with HearThrough. The ANC can be controlled at the touch of a button. As for the HearThrough feature, it relies on integrated microphones to pick up sounds around you. You can then select the sounds that matter and let them in.
The same goes for the e-commerce giant's cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Buds 2, which can go great with your deeply discounted Galaxy S23 Ultra! In addition, the 256GB microSD card of Samsung and a smart Anker tracker that competes with Apple's AirTags are half off now!
Things that are NOT allowed: