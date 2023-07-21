Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Last chance to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with a discount!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive offers now.

Weekly deals roundup: Microsoft Surface Pro and S23 Ultra at deep discount and $99 Apple AirPods 2!

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Weekly deals roundup: get Apple AirPods 2 for $99 and Galaxy S23 Ultra at 50% off
With Amazon Prime Day now behind us, focus shifts to the foldable phone discounts that Samsung gives on the verge of launching its 2023 editions. Right now, Samsung knocks $200 off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and bundles it with a huge TV discount, for instance. 

There are plenty of other alluring deals that emerged this week and are still going strong on phones, tablets, smartwatches and accessories, check them out below! 

The top 3 deals right now!

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: get it now for up to $950 less!

Samsung is offering $200 off the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra 1TB model as long as you get the cute Lavender model. Moreover, it can add up to $750 in instant trade-in credit for older phones, effectively slashing its price by $950!
$950 off (67%) Trade-in
$469 99
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung

Save 40% on the top Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds on Amazon!

Now's your chance to save big on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro in Titanium Black. The earbuds now come at even cheaper prices than they did on Prime Day. So, if you didn't buy them last week, you might want to consider purchasing the earbuds now–after all, they come with a sweet $80 off their price tag!
$80 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $135 on the Galaxy Tab S8+!

Get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S8 Plus in Graphite from Amazon and save $136 in the process. This is a high-end tablet, which means it packs a lot of firepower. This is the device for you if you want an entertainment/workhorse tablet.
$135 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon


Besides the up to $950 off on the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra (as long as you want it in 1TB version and in Lavender), or the fine discount on the even finer Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet, there's a great deals on Jabra's top earbuds at one of its lowest prices ever!


Other great phone deals!

Grab the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 at $200 off and bundle!

Get an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung and save $200 in the process. Bundle your Galaxy Z Fold 4 with either a 32-inch The Frame TV or a Bespoke Jet AI vacuum and save $500 on the second device as well.
$200 off (11%)
$1599 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, T-Mobile Activation Required with Monthly Installments or One-time Payment
$400 off (44%)
$499 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Pixel 7 is now $70 off!

The 5G unlocked Pixel 7 with 128GB Storage and 8GB RAM is now discounted over at Amazon. It comes with a Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.3-Inch AMOLED Display, and 50 + 12MP rear cameras.
$70 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

Grab the enduring Motorola Moto G Play (2023) at 35% off!

With a truly three-day battery at a massive 5000mAh battery and a triple camera system, the newest Moto G Play doesn't get much cheaper than that!
$60 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 20W Charging Support, Android 13, Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne Colors, Stylus Included
$101 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.9-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 512 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Selfie Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
$100 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

If you act fast, and by fast, we mean before July 23rd, you can save $200 on a brand-new unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4. Furthermore, all versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are currently discounted by that much. This means you can get a Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB for $1599.99, $1719.99, or $1959.99, respectively, regardless of the color you choose. 

But it gets even better than that. As you know, Samsung makes a lot of devices, and right now, it lets you save $500 on its 32-inch The Frame TV if you bundle it with your Galaxy Z Fold 4 during the promotion period. This way, you will get this awesome TV for only $99.99, which is just bonkers.

The $400 Pixel 7 Pro discount, for instance, needs T-Mobile activation, while the smaller and lower-end Pixel 7 can be had at a direct discount deal on Amazon.
The Moto G Play (2023) and flagship Edge+ are also discounted there, and the foldable Z Flip 4 gets a decent $100 haircut before the grand Z Flip 5 unveil which you can reserve right now.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Reserve your pre-order for the Fold 5 and Flip 5 today and earn $50 free credit
Buy at Samsung


Fine Microsoft Surface and Galaxy Tab slate offers!


The best Samsung tablets at the moment are seeing good discounts on Amazon at the runup to the Galaxy Tab S9 announcement on July 26. Galaxy Tab S8+ or Tab S8 are all on sale right now, as is the great Microsoft Surface 8 Pro!

Grab Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at 38% off!

Amazon directly cuts the venerable Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet price by a whopping 38% now. Get Windows 11 with the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, tips Microsoft!
$450 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (128GB, Silver): Save $123!

Get the 128GB Silver-colored Galaxy Tab S8 Plus from Amazon and save $123 in the process. This is a high-end tablet, which means it packs a lot of firepower. This is the device for you if you want an entertainment/workhorse tablet.
$123 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (256GB, Graphite): Save $131!

Get the 256GB Galaxy Tab S8 Plus in Graphite or Silver from Amazon and save $131 in the process. This is a high-end tablet, which means it packs a lot of firepower. This is the device for you if you want an entertainment/workhorse tablet.
$131 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (512GB, Graphite): Save $136!

Get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S8 Plus in Graphite from Amazon and save $136 in the process. This is a high-end tablet, which means it packs a lot of firepower. This is the device for you if you want an entertainment/workhorse tablet.
$136 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

Since it's a high-end premium tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus can be both your workhorse and go-to entertainment device. The tablet comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, which offers a lot of firepower. Thanks to that, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus should be able to deal with everything you throw at it.

Furthermore, to help you be even more productive, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus features its own S Pen straight out of the box. You can use the included S Pen for faster writing and even as a paintbrush to draw directly on your Galaxy Tab S8 Plus.

As for the entertainment part, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus sports a huge 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1752 x 2800 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to that, the display supports HDR10+, which further enhances the colors and contrast of the video you are watching. So, if you stream content from services that support HDR10+, like Amazon Prime Video, for example, you will watch movies with even better picture quality.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is definitely one of the best tablets you can buy in 2023. It has awesome performance, a nice display, and even comes with its own stylus. This is why you should act fast and save on one, especially if you are in the market for a high-end tablet.

Great Galaxy Watch smartwatch deals!


Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and save on Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm, Bluetooth, is available for a 54% cheaper price on Amazon right now. It's available in Silver with a white band. If you want your wearable to provide accurate heart rate, health, fitness, and other stats, and look incredibly stylish, too, then you might fall for this smartwatch. Snatch it at this unbeatable price while you can.
$190 off (54%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and save on Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 46mm, is also on sale at Amazon right now. This one comes in Silver with a band in the same color, making it look even more stylish. There are plenty of sensors to help you stay on top of your game. Get it today on Amazon and save big!
$180 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black Color
$103 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung will release the latest iteration of the Galaxy Watch series soon. Of course, this brings plenty of excitement and many chances to get old-gen Samsung wearables at bargain prices. If you’re looking for an OG Samsung smartwatch to add to your tech collection, we’ve got great news: the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is now offered with an astonishing 54% discount on Amazon!

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which enjoys the super tempting discount, comes with Bluetooth connectivity and sports a 42mm screen size. But wait! The same Samsung smartwatch with a 46mm screen is also on sale. Amazon offers the latter at a slightly lower discount of 47%. Both devices come with irresistible price tags, so you’re guaranteed to grab a smartwatch bargain no matter which one you choose.

Top deals on earbuds and accessories!

Jabra Elite 4 Active

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Secure Active Fit, Adjustable HearThrough Technology, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Four Built-in Microphones, Up to 7 Hours of Listening Time, 28 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Bundled Charging Case, Black Color
$50 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

The Samsung Buds Pro 2 are 50% off at Amazon!

Grab the excellent AKG sound of the Buds Pro 2 at half off on Amazon, complete with noise cancellation and stellar battery life on a charge!
$115 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Get 23% off the Apple AirPods 2!

Best Buy is running a nice and rare 20%+ offer on Apple's sought-after AirPods 2! Get $30 off the AirPods' $130 price, no questions asked!
$30 off (23%)
$99 99
$129 99
Buy at BestBuy

50% off the SAMSUNG EVO Select MicroSD card!

Amazon has the 256GB SAMSUNG EVO Select microSD card at half off now, bringing its price under $18 even!
$22 off (55%)
Buy at Amazon

Anker's SmartTrack Card tracker is 43% down!

Anker's answer to the AirTags - the eufy Security by Anker SmartTrack Card works with Apple Find My (iOS Only), Wallet Tracker, and Phone Finder. It is water-resistant and offers up to 3 years of battery life, too!
$13 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Jabra’s greatest alternative to the hugely popular (and, for some, expensive) Apple AirPods Pro 2 has all the features you’d expect from а pair of quality earbuds. They boast custom 6mm speakers that should deliver an outstanding sound in the highs, lows, and everything in between.

With the Jabra Elite 7 Pro on, you should be able to remain immersed in your music while at the same time being conscious of your surroundings. The earbuds make it possible via their ANC technology with HearThrough. The ANC can be controlled at the touch of a button. As for the HearThrough feature, it relies on integrated microphones to pick up sounds around you. You can then select the sounds that matter and let them in.

The same goes for the e-commerce giant's cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Buds 2, which can go great with your deeply discounted Galaxy S23 Ultra! In addition, the 256GB microSD card of Samsung and a smart Anker tracker that competes with Apple's AirTags are half off now!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless