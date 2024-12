Verizon users say they lost text history after Messages+ shutdown but there is a simple solution

Verizon

9to5Google Verizon Messages+-specific features. says that when users try to launch the app, they get a pop-up informing them that another app will have to be downloaded to get messages back. The entire experience won't translate over though because Google Messages lacks someMessages+-specific features.









Some users complain that they switched to Google Messages well before the deadline Verizon Messages+ saved texts locally, messages are unlikely to be lost. It's possible that users who can't find their messages have not set Google Messages as the default SMS app, affecting the message history transfer process. Some users complain that they switched to Google Messages well before the deadline but some messages have still not been transferred . It usually takes a day or two for all messages to transfer over. However, sinceMessages+ saved texts locally, messages are unlikely to be lost. It's possible that users who can't find their messages have not set Google Messages as the default SMS app, affecting the message history transfer process.





In related news, and will stop supporting RCS soon. Has Google Messages been thrust upon us? Not really, as you can use other alternatives like Textra, WhatsApp, or Telegram. In related news, Samsung Messages has also been deprecated on Verizon and will stop supporting RCS soon. Has Google Messages been thrust upon us? Not really, as you can use other alternatives like Textra, WhatsApp, or Telegram.

Boy, did we see that coming? After extending the deadline once, has finally killed the Messages+ app and removed most references to it online . The app is no longer functional, blocking people's access to previously received and sent messages.first announced in October that it was going to shut down the Messages+ app, which it implied was getting in the way of a modern messaging experience backed by RCS, which the proposed alternative Google Messages supported.In the run-up to the December 9 shutdown, the company kept reminding users thatMessages+ would stop working soon. Google prepared a little guide of its own to address the misconceptions somesubscribers had about Google Messages.Now that December 9 is finally here, the app has been killed off, and those who haven't installed Google Messages yet can't access their older text messages any longer. On its website,assures customers that SMS and MMS are still present in local storage but a replacement messaging app is required to access them