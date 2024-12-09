Verizon users say they lost text history after Messages+ shutdown but there is a simple solution

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Verizon

says that when users try to launch the app, they get a pop-up informing them that another app will have to be downloaded to get messages back. The entire experience won't translate over though because Google Messages lacks someMessages+-specific features.