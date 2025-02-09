Verizon users may soon be able to do something only T-Mobile users can do right now
Samsung Galaxy S25 units on Verizon are capable of sending and receiving messages via non-terrestrial network (NTN) satellites and the feature is about to go live.
Verizon has partnered with Skylo, a global NTN service provider to bring direct-to-device messaging to the Galaxy S25. The SOS messaging feature will soon be enabled across North America, according to Mobile World Live.
Skylo's global head of marketing Pete Saladino recently outlined how the service works: when a device loses terrestrial connectivity, it looks for a satellite signal and the company's service connects it with one of its satellite partners, depending on which company has the strongest signal.
The service will allow Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 users to connect with emergency service, share their location with Garmin Response emergency response coordination services, and send messages to and receive messages from Garmin's team.
Skylo is also working with Verizon to allow users to send text messages to friends and family over satellite, something T-Mobile and iPhone users can already do.
The company is also working on a voice service that might be announced later this year or next year.
Verizon's other satellite partner, AST SpaceMobile was permitted earlier this month by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to test its satellite service with the carrier.
Google also partnered with Skylo to incorporate Satellite SOS into the Pixel 9.
Galaxy S25 users with Verizon will be shown a screen on their phone to inform them they can access the SOS service and instruct them to go somewhere with a clear view of the sky. The service will then try to determine the nature of the emergency and ask for more details. The whole process may take up to 10 seconds.
It should be very straightforward and feel natural. We worked really hard to make this like an integrated experience that is easy to use and intuitive.
Pete Saladino, Skylo's global head of marketing, February 2025
Pixel users also get a green pointing icon that guides them toward the best location for the strongest signal.
Even though T-Mobile was the first company to introduce satellite beta, giving its users a taste of what it's like to stay connected in off-the-grid places, its biggest rivals AT&T and Verizonare not far behind.
