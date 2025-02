Verizon users may soon be able to do something only T-Mobile users can do right now

Verizon

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Pixel 9

Galaxy S25

Verizon

Pete Saladino, Skylo's global head of marketing, February 2025





Verizon

Verizon

T-Mobile

Verizon

Pixel users also get a green pointing icon that guides them toward the best location for the strongest signal.Skylo is also working withto allow users to send text messages to friends and family over satellite, something T-Mobile and iPhone users can already do.The company is also working on a voice service that might be announced later this year or next year.'s other satellite partner, AST SpaceMobile was permitted earlier this month by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to test its satellite service with the carrier.Even thoughwas the first company to introduce satellite beta, giving its users a taste of what it's like to stay connected in off-the-grid places, its biggest rivals AT&T and