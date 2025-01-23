Verizon Galaxy S25 units have a special edge over other variants

Verizon

The Galaxy S25 family is powered by the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and according to Qualcomm, it's a part of its Snapdragon Satellite program. The phones are capable of sending and receiving messages via non-terrestrial network (NTN) satellites. Skylo is the only company that can provide 5G NTN satellite service.



In late 2023, Qualcomm terminated its partnership with satellite company Iridium to bring satellite connectivity to smartphones. Samsung still roped Qualcomm in to take care of the hardware aspect and handed over the satellite bit to Verizon , who is in a partnership with Skylo to launch direct-to-device messaging.





