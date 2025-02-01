Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T Verizon Wireless service
AST SpaceMobile AT&T Verizon
AT&T and Verizon's customers might soon be able to stay connected in dead zones just like T-Mobile subscribers as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has permitted satellite vendor AST SpaceMobile to test its technology.

The FCC has granted AST SpaceMobile Special Temporary Authority (STA) to test its satellite service with partners AT&T And Verizon in the US. The Texas-based space cellular startup sent its first five cellular BlueBird satellites into orbit in September.

Alongside integration efforts with partner networks we are installing five gateways in the United States, and we are now accelerating our path to commercial activity, starting with testing service with off-the-shelf cellular handsets on AT&T and Verizon networks.  
Chris Ivory, Chief Commercial Officer at AST SpaceMobile, January 2025

AT&T and Verizon will contribute their 850MHz low-band spectrum to support voice, data, and video applications on unmodified smartphones.

The FCC's clearance will allow AST SpaceMobile to broadcast connectivity from BlueBird satellites using its partners' spectrum and test the service with phones on their networks. The satellites will act like 4G and 5G cell towers in space and provide space-powered broadband cellular connectivity.

In simple words, similar to T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct to cellular service, AST's agreement with AT&T and Verizon will ensure that phones are not left without connectivity in areas with no terrestrial coverage.

It could be months before the program is officially rolled out though. Even a beta is probably some time off, but this is a promising development regardless. For starters, the three will need to clear more regulatory hurdles. Also, AST SpaceMobiles had previously said it would need between 45 to 60 satellites to provide continuous service, and it's a long way off from that target at the moment.

T-Mobile and SpaceX were granted the STA in November and their beta program has only now kicked off. According to T-Mobile users, there are holes in the service, but when it works, it works well.

AT&T and Verizon haven't shared a timeline for the launch of the satellite service, but another AST SpaceMobile partner might serve as a proxy.

AST SpaceMobile has teamed up with many carriers around the world, including the UK's Vodafone, which just this week made a video call using BlueBird satellites. The company plans to offer commercial direct-to-smartphone broadband satellite service "from later in 2025 and 2026."
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month

Latest News

T-Mobile seeks to keep a letter hidden in a case claiming it ripped off minority TPR store owners
T-Mobile seeks to keep a letter hidden in a case claiming it ripped off minority TPR store owners
DeepSeek accused of getting around US sanctions to buy NVIDIA chips
DeepSeek accused of getting around US sanctions to buy NVIDIA chips
Google adds extra security to account login with enhanced 2FA prompt
Google adds extra security to account login with enhanced 2FA prompt
Xfinity, Metro customers face Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra activation problems
Xfinity, Metro customers face Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra activation problems
Samsung's S Pen dilemma: has the super popular accessory become expendable?
Samsung's S Pen dilemma: has the super popular accessory become expendable?
Will Apple hit a home run with the iPhone SE 4? Notch so fast!
Will Apple hit a home run with the iPhone SE 4? Notch so fast!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless