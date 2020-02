Verizon confirms it will carry Motorola's 5G-enabled flagship

The first rumors trumpeting Motorola's return to the flagship market emerged about a month ago. The so-called EDGE+ is expected to be the next big thing coming form the US company. But EDGE+ is not just Motorola's first flagship in a while, but also the company's first 5G smartphone.Evan Blass revealed last month that the smartphone will be coming to Verizon at launch and now we have confirmation directly from the carrier. The Big Red announced earlier this week that it achieved 4.2Gbps on its live 5G network and that it managed to do that using Motorola's upcoming flagship.As per Verizon's statement , Motorola's flagship is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset featuring the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Apart from that, nothing else is revealed in the press release, but at least we know there's a high chance Verizon will carry Motorola's upcoming flagship.Not unusual for a flagship, the Motorola EDGE+ is rumored to pack 12GB RAM and that's about all we know about the smartphone so far. It remains to be seen when Motorola will announce the EDGE+, but it's safe to assume it will be launched this year.