Fairphone is going all out to make its next phone truly modular
The next step for modular smartphones is the option to personalize the look of their devices fully.
Fairphone is a rather unique company in the smartphone space. The Dutch electronics manufacturer is one of the few that specializes in modular smartphones, a type of devices that heavily minimizes environmental impact because companies that make them typically use recycled materials.
In addition to modular smartphones, Fairphone also provides replacement parts for its smartphones. The company’s most recent product, Fairphone 5, made its debut back in April 2024. Because its phones are meant to be kept for longer periods of time, Fairphone promises five major OS updates and 10 years of security updates.
Fairphone 6 is supposed to feature a modular back panel, allowing owners to customize their phone to look the way they want. Apart from the fact that the phone will be available in three different colors – Horizon Black, Cloud White, and Forest Green, Fairphone 6 will also feature a two-part back cover, so the upper and lower covers could be of different colors.
Besides that, Fairphone 6 will feature replaceable rear and front cameras, display, battery, earpiece, speaker, and USB-C port. But wait, there’s more! Fairphone will sell interchangeable accessories through different partner retailers, including a card holder, a lanyard, and a ring that’s supposed to make holding the device comfier.
As far as the price goes, Fairphone 6 is rumored to cost as low as €550, a much lower amount compared to Fairphone 5's €700 price tag. It’s unclear if Murena will bring this model to the United States like it did with the Fairphone 4 model two years ago, but one can only hope.
The next Fairphone device will be even more customizable, at least according to the latest report from WinFuture.de. The German website got their hands on a picture showing the front part of the Fairphone 6, but the most important difference compared to the previous models would only be visible on the back side.
Fairphone 6 | Image credit: Winfuture.de
Unfortunately, no details about its specs are known at the moment except for the fact that it will pack at least 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Also, Dutch publication Nieuwe Mobiel claims Fairphone 6 could be officially introduced on June 25.
