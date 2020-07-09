Upcoming 5G phones in 2020
Up until now, we’ve had a lot of tech giants release new 5G-enabled smartphones for us, but the lineup of 5G-enabled phones will get even bigger with the upcoming 5G smartphones that are yet to be released or announced. We can’t wait, so we have compiled a list of the upcoming 5G smartphones for you to check and possibly even pick a favorite for your next smartphone upgrade.
Apple iPhone 12 series introduces the first 5G iPhones
The iPhone 12 line is reportedly going to consist of four iPhones, all of which will come with 5G modems. Additionally, rumor has it only the small, 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will have a 4G-only variant as well. Leaks reveal that the four iPhones will be a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.
There are some rumors the Pro models in the iPhone 12 lineup will feature a ProMotion display, which is actually a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, with smooth and pleasant scrolling and animations. These are, of course, only rumors and leaks at this point and no information has been confirmed as of now.
In the camera department, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will have dual-camera systems, while the Pro versions will feature reportedly 3 cameras on their backs plus a LiDAR sensor.
The standard phones are expected to come with 4GB of RAM, while the Pro variants are expected to sport 6GB of RAM. And for the first time in iPhone history, the 2020 iPhones will reportedly start with 128GB of storage.
To top everything off with some eco-friendliness (or for some, greed), rumor has it that Apple will not include a charging brick and wired EarPods in the box with the iPhone 12 lineup.
Prices are expected to be around $645 for the iPhone 12 (5.4 inches), $750-800 for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro (6.1") and iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7") would probably take the same positions as their predecessors, from $999 and $1,099, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series
We now have an official date for the announcement of the Galaxy Note 20 and, reportedly, the Z Flip 5G and it’s next month: the 5th of August. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ will both have 5G, which is great news. However, rumors have not been concrete about the existence of a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Nevertheless, Samsung will most likely offer us a beasty Note 20 Ultra, the most recent rumors point to it featuring a massive camera bump on its back.
Leaks have not been unanimous whether or not the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ will have a pop-up selfie camera or a tiny, centered punch hole. However, both phones will have AMOLED screens, the Note 20 will reportedly be 6.4 inches diagonally, while the Note 20+, 6.9 inches. Both phones are expected to come with the whopping 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
In the camera department, rumor has it the Note 20 and Note 20+ will sport a 108MP main sensor and a quad-camera system for the Note 20 and triple for the Note 20+. Selfie shooters for both phones are expected to be 40MP and both smartphones will reportedly support 4K video shooting at 60fps.
Under the hood, rumor has it the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ will feature the yet unannounced Snapdragon 865 Plus, a slightly upgraded version of this year’s flagship processor, the Snapdragon 865.
For prices, rumors suggest $1,099 starting price for the Galaxy Note 20 and $1,499 starting price for the Note 20 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Well, we can expect the Galaxy Z Flip 5G at Samsung’s summer Unpacked event on August 5th as well. Most of the rumors do not point to a lot of upgrades over the standard Z Flip and the new Z Flip 5G should retain its gorgeous clamshell folding design.
However, there’s one upgrade that will make the Galaxy Z Flip 5G even more desirable than just for the looks: the chipset. Unfortunately, Samsung had to settle with less processing power on the original Galaxy Z Flip, but now rumor has it the yet unannounced Z Flip 5G will feature the mighty Snapdragon 865.
The gorgeous handset is expected to have 8GB of RAM. Price is expected to be higher than $1,380.
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2
This one may also be announced on August 5th, so we can’t wait to see it. It will reportedly be a 5G-enabled foldable smartphone. Rumor has it its display is going to be 7.6-inches and of course, will be foldable like the first Fold. The gorgeous and very expensive handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 and will reportedly come with 12GB of RAM and 265GB of internal storage.
It will most likely sport a tiny punch hole for the selfie shooter. One interesting thing is that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will probably feature a 120Hz refresh rate on its enormous display, while still having the more battery-friendly 60Hz option.
In regards to memory, the Fold 2 will most likely feature 12 or 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which is plentiful and definitely not something to complain about.
Unfortunately, a big upgrade on the battery size will most likely not be coming, as rumors show that the rated capacity of the two batteries that will power the foldable phone will allegedly be 2,090mAh and 2,275mAh. Combined, the two batteries will allegedly supply 4,365mAh of battery.
The Galaxy Fold 2 will most likely have its own S Pen, as per recent rumors, and its outside display will be bigger than that of its predecessor, at 6.3 inches with 2267 x 819 resolution.
Price is expected at around $1,880.
Google Pixel 5 5G
We don’t have any concrete date for Google’s upcoming flagship, the Pixel 5, but we hear it will support 5G, so will the bigger variant, the Pixel 5 XL. Reportedly, the Google Pixel 5 will not be an enormous smartphone with its 5.8-inch OLED display with tiny bezels and a small selfie camera on the left hand side of the screen.
Reportedly, the Pixel 5 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or maybe 768, in order to achieve 5G connectivity for a lower price. Rumor has it that it will sport 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, the Pixel 5 is expected to come in October or November 2020 with Android 11 out of the box.
On the other hand, Google Pixel 5 XL is a bigger device that’s also expected to come at the same time with the Pixel 5 and sport some of its specs. Rumor has it this one may feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Pixel 5 would probably be around $600, while the Pixel 5 XL is expected to be at around $700.
Read everything we know on the Google Pixel 5 here!
OnePlus Nord 5G
The OnePlus Nord 5G is expected to come to India and Europe and it will be an affordable 5G-enabled smartphone with great design and features. However, rumors have not been consistent about the smartphone’s key features. Despite the conflicting rumors, Qualcomm confirmed recently the OnePlus Nord will feature a 765G processor.
It’s possible that the OnePlus Nord will feature a triple-camera system; however, some rumors even go as far as to speculate a fourth camera will be present on the affordable handset’s back. Reportedly, its primary camera will be either 48MP or 64MP, but we don’t have confirmed information whether the same high-end sensor, found on the OnePlus 8, will be included here.
Additionally, rumor has it the OnePlus Nord will upgrade the OnePlus 8’s 2MP macro shooter to a 5MP one. It will also reportedly have a double hole punch for two selfie cameras.
As far as memory is concerned, the smartphone could have a maximum of 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The battery is expected to be at around 4,300mAh.
Price for the OnePlus Nord 5G could be around $500.
LG plans a couple of affordable 5G handsets
There are some rumors that LG will launch several budget-friendly 5G smartphones in the second half of 2020. Reportedly, there are two yet unannounced smartphones named Q9 2020 5G and Q92 5G that LG is currently working on.
Information on the matter is scarce at this point; however, there are speculations that the internal storage of at least one of these phones will be 128GB. Reportedly, these devices will be launched first in South Korea, but we can assume they will be available to other countries as well, although we do not have information on the matter as of now.
Huawei Mate 40 5G
We all know that the US ban over Huawei has deeply impacted Huawei smartphones on the software side. However, according to rumors, Huawei is still planning to release the flagship Huawei Mate 40 series in Q4 of 2020, while the announcement is expected at around October.
Unfortunately, not a lot of information is available at the moment with regards to the specs. The Mate 40 will supposedly feature a Kirin 1020 processor, built via the new 5-nm manufacturing process, which should make it one of the fastest chips on the market.
Additionally, the Mate 40 is expected to feature a quad-camera system, probably with a high-resolution main camera, ultra-wide-angle shooter, a ToF sensor and a new periscope implementation for zoom. We do not have information about prices as of now.
Motorola might launch a budget 5G smartphone in the US later this year
Motorola’s affordable Moto G 5G Plus is already available for purchase in Europe, but not in the US. However, the company told us that they are planning to release a sub-$500 affordable 5G smartphone in the US later this year. We don’t know if this will be the Moto G 5G Plus or whether it will be another device.
If we take a look at the Moto G 5G Plus, it sports a 6.7-inch display and is powered by Snapdragon 765, quad-camera system and an enormous 5,000mAh battery. It’s not unwise to assume the unannounced affordable 5G smartphone from Motorola for the States would be something similar.