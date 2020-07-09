Upcoming 5G phones in 2020

Apple iPhone 12 series introduces the first 5G iPhones









Prices are expected to be around $645 for the iPhone 12 (5.4 inches), $750-800 for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro (6.1") and iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7") would probably take the same positions as their predecessors, from $999 and $1,099, respectively.









Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series









We now have an official date for the announcement of the Galaxy Note 20 and, reportedly, the Z Flip 5G and it’s next month: the 5th of August. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ will both have 5G, which is great news. However, rumors have not been concrete about the existence of a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Nevertheless, Samsung will most likely offer us a beasty Note 20 Ultra, the most recent rumors point to it featuring a massive camera bump on its back.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G









Well, we can expect the Galaxy Z Flip 5G at Samsung’s summer Unpacked event on August 5th as well. Most of the rumors do not point to a lot of upgrades over the standard Z Flip and the new Z Flip 5G should retain its gorgeous clamshell folding design.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2













Google Pixel 5 5G









We don’t have any concrete date for Google’s upcoming flagship, the Pixel 5, but we hear it will support 5G, so will the bigger variant, the Pixel 5 XL. Reportedly, the Google Pixel 5 will not be an enormous smartphone with its 5.8-inch OLED display with tiny bezels and a small selfie camera on the left hand side of the screen.

The Pixel 5 would probably be around $600, while the Pixel 5 XL is expected to be at around $700.











OnePlus Nord 5G





The OnePlus Nord 5G is expected to come to India and Europe and it will be an affordable 5G-enabled smartphone with great design and features. However, rumors have not been consistent about the smartphone’s key features. Despite the conflicting rumors, Qualcomm confirmed recently the OnePlus Nord will feature a 765G processor.

LG plans a couple of affordable 5G handsets

Huawei Mate 40 5G









Motorola might launch a budget 5G smartphone in the US later this year







