UScellular offers any phone from any brand for free to new and existing customers
UScellular is doing what few other US carriers have done before. Starting today, new and upgrade-eligible UScellular customers are given the opportunity to get any phone, of any color and size, from any brand for free.
As with all great deals, there are some requirements that you must meet if you’d like to benefit from UScellular’s offer. First off, it requires smartphone purchase via 36-month installment contract, postpaid service plan, and paperless billing. UScellular also mentions that the phone will be paid via 36 monthly credits (credit varies) and that trade-in may be required.
In related news, the fourth largest carrier in the United States previously announced that all of its plans – postpaid, prepaid, Home Internet and Business – are price protected. This means that UScellular guarantees to not raise a customer’s rate plan price, no matter what plan they are on through at least the end of 2023.
We value all of our customers, and we want to provide them the flexibility and choice they deserve is our way of honoring the wishes of our current customers while welcoming new customers to the first-class experience they will have at UScellular.
